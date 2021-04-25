Image Source : TWITTER/AJAYPRATAP1010 Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers for WhatsApp & FB

Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, Mahavir Jayanti is counted amongst one of the most important festivals of the Jain community. It marks the birthday of their Vardhamana Mahavira, twenty-fourth and the last Tirthankara (Teaching God) of the present time cycle. For those unversed, Lord Mahavira was the founder of Jainism and this is why the day is celebrated with great pomp and show. This year Mahavir Jayanti is being observed on April 25 and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people will be seen celebrating at their houses. Talking about the general celebration, it includes rath yatra where the idol of Mahavira is carried out on a chariot. On the way, bhajans are recited and local statues are given a ceremonial bath called the abhisheka. Not only this but devotees even engage in a charitable act and visit temples to Mahavira to meditate and offer prayers.

Who is Lord Mahavir?

Though his birthplace and year is a matter of dispute among scholars, it is mostly believed that Lord Mahavir was born in 599 BC at Kshatriyakund, Vaishali in Bihar. Lord Mahavir was born in the palace of Vaishali to King Siddhartha and Queen Trisala. He was named Vardhamana. He abandoned the royal life and all worldly possessions at the age of 30 to seek enlightenment. He practiced meditation for 12 years to attain omniscience (Kevala Jnana).

Happy Mahavir Jayati 2021 HD Images and Wallpapers:

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Messages and Greetings to send to your loved ones on WhatsApp and Facebook

May Lord Mahavir bless you on Mahavir Jayanti, and always.

Let's Pray for peace and harmony for all on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti

Sending you my best wishes on Mahavir Jayanti... May the almighty bless you with all the happiness and you keep prospering in the years ahead.

Adopt the path of Truth, Knowledge and Non-Violence Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

​May Lord Mahavir bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence and compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti