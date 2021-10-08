Madhubani Literature Festival 2021: Largest gathering for Maithil literary discourse is back with 4th Edition

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/MADHUBANI LITERATURE FESTIVAL Madhubani Literature Festival 2021

Madhubani Literature Festival (MLF) is a flagship program organised by Centre for Studies of Tradition and Systems (CSTS), Delhi. It has successfully convened three successive editions of literature festivals on the land of Mithila (Northern Bihar) in the year 2018, 2019 and 2020. In continuation to its previous endeavours, CSTS is going to inaugurate the fourth edition of Madhubani Literature Festival (MLF) with revised concepts of past events and some new added concerns with global vision. This year, it is scheduled to be conducted in Darbhanga, a profound historical and cultural seat to convey the core values of the body politic known as Mithila, from 12th December to 15th December at Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU) campus.

Madhubani Literature Festival strives to aim at the inclusion of multiple areas representing socio-economic orientation, culture, and tradition of Mithila. In other words, this festival is a “celebration of locals” in all respects. Keeping the past endeavours in continuum, this year MLF is going to unfurl the rural sensibility lying under the sheets of socio-economic orientation of urban space. In addition, MLF-21 is going to provide platform for raising a discourse upon multiple dimensions of knowledge traditions, archiving the manuscripts, publication of scholarly works, rural upliftment, promotion of Maithili language and literature, women empowerment, heritage conservation, promotion of local art and craft,

Indo-Nepal cultural bond and Environmental concerns.

Every year, MLF provides space for events which represent the cultural, spiritual, and philosophical tradition of Mithila. The special attention of MLF-21 will be on the celebration of “Sita”, the daughter of Mithila, in various forms through different medium of arts. An International Exhibition –“Vaidehi” -will display paintings of around one hundred and fifty avatars of Sita.

Internationally acclaimed Bharatnatyam exponent Veena C Seshadri will be performing on “Jaya Jannki”, and the famous actress, Kanupriya Pandit will enact in the play named “Jayein Se Pahine: Siya Piya Katha”, written by Padma Shree Usha Kiran Khan and directed by renown actor and theatre director Padma Shree Ram Gopal Bajaj.

Another major event is display of couturier work – “Ekvastra”, which is based on collective contribution of local weavers and women in local weaving industry. MLF-21 will be a huge opportunity for young generation, as it is going to provide space to “yuva sahitya” as well as young entrepreneurs to demonstrate their ideas on start-ups. Furthermore, the fourth edition also includes intriguing events like film-making workshop, “Aripan”- drawing competition for children and women, photography workshop, painting workshop, linguistics based workshop, local/women theatre, Stree Dalan, Rasanchowki, academic sessions on Literature, Language, Education, Industries, Philosophy and Environment, workshop and sessions on Gandhi in Maithili literature, the Heritage Bagghi Ride which would cover the heritage as well as cultural landscape of Darbhanga, Hindustani classical music -Dhrupad performance by Amtaa Gharana of Darbhanga, Folk music, Nepali cultural performances, Bal Rang Manch Shiwir (Children’s theatre workshop) etc. Thus, the MLF 21 has a lot to offer.

To celebrate the valuable contribution of Amresh Pathak towards promotion of Mithila’s language and culture, CSTS established Amresh Pathak Smriti Samman in the year 2020.

This award includes a cash prize of Rs 25000 with an appreciation certificate. The first Amresh Pathak Smriti Samman 2020 was conferred on Shree Ramji Podar for his exceptional seven decades of social service. This year as well MLF-21 is going to present this award.

In 2018, the fest started its journey with the support of Sahitya Akademi, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) and Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GSDS), New Delhi. In the continuum, many other eminent institutions joined hands of CSTS in this endeavour. This year, India Foundation, Madhubani Art Centre, Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU), National Book Trust (NBT), Centre for Cultural Excellence: Sanskruti, London, Ministry of Culture (GoI), Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Central Institute of Indian Language (CIIL), Maithili Academy, Bihar, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC, University of Delhi), Maithili and Bhojpuri Academy (Govt. of Delhi), Radio Madhubani and Pratham Story Weaver (Pratham Books) are collaborating institutions of MLF21.

Many eminent personalities from distinct fields like literature, arts, politics, spiritual, academics and film will attend and direct the events at MLF-21. Shri Ram Madhav, an Indian politician, writer, and thinker will be the special guest of honour. Anamika and Chitra Mudgal, recipient of Sahitya Akademi awards, Yatindra Mishra- an eminent poet and founder of Vimla Devi Foundation, Kanupriya Pandit, a known actress, Padam Shree Ram Gopal Bajaj, Veena C Seshadri, Satya Vyas, honourable Governor of Kerala -Arif Mohammad Khan, and delegates and scholars from Nepal and Shri Lanka are expected to grace the occasion.