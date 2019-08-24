Janmashtami 2019 Decoration Ideas: Celebrate Lord Krishna’s birthday by decorating swings in this way

Krishna Janmashtami Decoration Ideas: People all over the world are celebrating the festival of Janmashtami today which marks the birthday of the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna. This year the festival is being observed on two days and devotees worship the Lord at 12 midnight. On this day, people decorate homes and temples with flowers and lights. Not only this, they even bring along beautiful swings for Kanha and makes his idol wear new clothes.

Many people bring swings made of gold or silver or plastic from the markets but if you are one of those who is running short of money and do not have a budget to buy a new swing, then you can easily make it at home. Lord Krishna will surely be pleased to see this swing. You can make a beautiful swing in this way using cardboard and cloth.

The swing can even be decorated with beads and ribbons.

If you want, you can make beautiful swings by using plastic pipes and some paper, stones. It will also be better than the swing you get from the market.

