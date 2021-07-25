Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Facebook status, SMS and Whatsapp messages for you

The Indian armed forces had defeated the Pakistan army in Kargil in July 1999. Since then this day (July 26) is being celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. On this day, people all over the country pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the conflict. For the unversed, the war which took place between May and July of 1999 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil district lasted for a little over two months. It was fought under the temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius and ended on July 26, 1999. Prime Minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate every year on this day.

On the patriotic occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021, here are some of the best quotes, messages, HD images, wallpapers, SMS and WhatsApp greetings to wish your loved ones and honour the sacrifices of the brave soldiers.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Quotes, Facebook status, SMS and Whatsapp messages

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021! Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas! Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes! A mother, sister, father, brother, and friend have lost someone close to their hearts. We can’t get them back, but we can certainly stand for them, who sacrificed their lives for us. By lighting a candle in their name, we can show our presence. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021! Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces. Let us salute to all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day. When life is understood by you, what is death again, hey country, you tell me, what is bigger than you. Salutes to the martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas to all of us. Let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai Bharat!

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: HD Images and Wallpapers

