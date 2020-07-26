Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: SMS, quotes, wallpapers, Facebook status and Whatsapp messages for patriotic day

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: July 26 marks the Kargil Vijay Diwas which is celebrated every year in remembrance of the success of Operation Vijay in the 1999 Kargil War. This year India will observe the 21st anniversary however due to coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations will likely be muted. On this day people pay respect to the jawans of the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives on the battlefield. For the unversed, the war which took place between May and July of 1999 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil district lasted for a little over two months. It was fought under the temperature of minus 10 degree Celsius and ended on July 26, 1999. On the patriotic occasion, here are some of the best images, wallpapers, sms and WhatsApp messages that you can send to your loved ones.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 Wishes

Let us salute to all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day.

Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas to all of us. Let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai bharat!

Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Kargil Vijay Diwas!

Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes!

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 images and wallpapers:

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019 Quotes:

Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls

As far as I know, he must be hearing the clinking of my bangles in his dream, the newly married girl giggled. Little she knew the brave soldier’s ear was accompanied by the sound of gunshots. - Jn Aastha

I regret I have only one life to give for my country. -Prem Ramchandani

We live by chance, we love by choice, we kill by profession. - Officers Training Academy, Chennai

