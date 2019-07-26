Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: SMS, quotes, wallpapers, Facebook status and Whatsapp messages for patriotic day

26th July of every year is celebrated as the Kargil Vijay Diwas every year and is remembered for the success of Operation Vijay in the 1999 Kargil War. The day holds a special significance as it is celebrated to pay respects to the jawans who sacrificed their lives on the battlefield. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the successful Operation Vijay. On the patriotic occasion, here are some of the best images, wallpapers, sms and whatsapp messages that you can send to your loved ones.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019 Images

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019 Wishes and Quotes

You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavor, the protected will never know. Let us salute to all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day. Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our heart. Memories of our souls

Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas to all of us. Let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai bharat!