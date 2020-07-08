Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kamika Ekadashi 2020: Date, time, shubh mahurat and significance of the auspicious day

Kamika Ekadashi 2020: The 11th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Sawan is known as Kamika Ekadashi. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and it is said that whosoever keeps a fast on this day, the almighty fulfill all his wishes and even ends his sufferings. Not only this but observing a fast also helps people attain 'moksha' as it helps in relieving the 'Pitru Dosha.' If you are the one who is all set to keep a fast of Kamika Ekadashi 2020, then here is the auspicious time, Puja Vidhi, time and significance of this day.

What is the significance of Kamika Ekadashi 2020?

According to the scriptures, it is believed that by worshiping Lord Vishnu on this day removes all the ill-effects and your wishes get fulfilled. As a result of fasting and the worship of Lord Vishnu, your sufferings are also removed and the devotee attains salvation or moksha. On the day of Kamika Ekadashi, there is a provision of both bathing and charity. It is said that the results obtained by observing Kamika Ekadashi fast are equal to Ashwamedha Yagya. According to the scriptures, worshiping the god Vishnu also leads to the worship of Gandharvas and Nagas by the worshiper.

What is the shubh mahurat on of Kamika Ekadashi 2020?

Kamik Ekadashi will begin on July 15 at 10:23 pm and will conclude on July 16 at 11.47 pm. On July 17, the fast will begin from 5.59 am and will remain till 8.10 pm.

What is the Pooja Vidhi of Kamika Ekadashi 2020?

Take a bath first on the Kamika Ekadashi date.

After taking bath start the worship of Shri Vishnu.

Offer fruit, flowers, sesame, milk, panchamrit etc. to the Lord.

Remember the name of Vishnu and perform bhajan-kirtan.

On this day, the Brahmin banquet and donation-Dakshina have special significance. Therefore, after having served the Brahmin, take the food only after giving donations and alms.

Chant Vishnu Sahasranama.

