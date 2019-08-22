Thursday, August 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Books Culture
  5. Janmashtami 2019: Prepare Makhan Mishri instead of 56 bhog to please Bal Gopal. Recipe inside

Janmashtami 2019: Prepare Makhan Mishri instead of 56 bhog to please Bal Gopal. Recipe inside

Considering Lord Krishna's fondness for makhan, you can easily prepare makhan mishri at home for Janmashtami 2019.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2019 13:04 IST
Representative News Image

Prepare Maakhan Mishri to please Lord Krishna

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival which is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across India will be marked on August 23 this year. Markets are all decked up and preparations are in full swing. For unversed, Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born in Mathura.

To please Bal Gopal, chappan bhog is mandatory. It is traditional practice in which 56 dishes are offered to the God. However, it is not possible for everyone to make 56 dishes. Hence, considering his love for butter or Maakhan, you can make Makhan Mishri on this day. If you have been following mythological stories, you must be aware that in fact Maa Yashoda also used to prepare Makhan Mishri for her Kanhaiya. In fact, Lord Krishna is also known as Makhan Chor.

Janmashtami 2019: Makhan Mishri Ingredients

A cup of cream collected from milk

A teaspoon of Mishri or crystallized sugar lumps

A teaspoon of chopped dry fruits

Ice cubes, curd and Tulsi leaves

Janmashtami 2019: Makhan Mishri Recipe

Prepare dahi/curd by keeping it overnight

Blend or whisk cold cream, dahi and ice cubes

Blend till the butter gets separated and then pour some cold water.

Remove buttermilk. Once you get white butter or makhan, add sugar and blend nicely.

Add dry fruits, saffron and tulsi leaves.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryToday Horoscope for August 22, 2019 Bhavishyavani Check your astrology prediction for zodiac signs Virgo, Libra Next StoryJanmashtami 2019: Special traditional dishes and desserts to offer on Lord Krishna's birthday  