Janmashtami 2019: Prepare Makhan Mishri instead of 56 bhog to please Bal Gopal. Recipe inside

Prepare Maakhan Mishri to please Lord Krishna

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival which is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across India will be marked on August 23 this year. Markets are all decked up and preparations are in full swing. For unversed, Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born in Mathura.

To please Bal Gopal, chappan bhog is mandatory. It is traditional practice in which 56 dishes are offered to the God. However, it is not possible for everyone to make 56 dishes. Hence, considering his love for butter or Maakhan, you can make Makhan Mishri on this day. If you have been following mythological stories, you must be aware that in fact Maa Yashoda also used to prepare Makhan Mishri for her Kanhaiya. In fact, Lord Krishna is also known as Makhan Chor.

Janmashtami 2019: Makhan Mishri Ingredients

A cup of cream collected from milk

A teaspoon of Mishri or crystallized sugar lumps

A teaspoon of chopped dry fruits

Ice cubes, curd and Tulsi leaves

Janmashtami 2019: Makhan Mishri Recipe

Prepare dahi/curd by keeping it overnight

Blend or whisk cold cream, dahi and ice cubes

Blend till the butter gets separated and then pour some cold water.

Remove buttermilk. Once you get white butter or makhan, add sugar and blend nicely.

Add dry fruits, saffron and tulsi leaves.