Image Source : PINTEREST International Nurses Day 2020: Know history, theme, wishes, WhatsApp messages to wish health professionals

International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 every year. It marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale who is known to be the founder of modern nursing. The first International Nurses Day was celebrated in 1965. International Nurses Day 2020 is special because it marks her 200th birthday. Not only this, but the day also holds a special significance in the terms when the world is fighting a global pandemic coronavirus. The doctors, nurses as well as the other medical staff have put their lives in danger to fight COVID-19 and treat the patients affected from it.

Various activities are observed on this day like seminars, debates, competitions, discussions during which the nurses are honoured and appreciated and are given gifts, flowers, etc. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday paid tribute to nurses and all health professionals, a day ahead of the International Nurses Day.

"Happy International Nurses Day for tomorrow! And of course, we should pay tribute to our nurses and all health professionals every single day, but at the same time, tomorrow is a very, very important day and we have to celebrate our nurses," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference in Geneva, Xinhua reported.

Tedros said that due to the ongoing pandemic and also the consensus from the nursing associations and the midwives' associations, the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife 2020 would be postponed to 2021. Furthermore, he said the consensus was to have "the 2020 as the Decade of the Nurse and the Midwife."

Image Source : TWITTER A portrait of Florence Nightingale

International Nurses Day 2020 Theme:

The theme of this day is decided by the International Council of Nurses (ICN). This year it has been set as 'Nurses: A Nurses: A voice to lead - Nursing the World to Health.'

Many people took to Twitter to wish all the nurses for their contribution. Have a look:

Thank You To All The Nurses Who Care For Us And Keep Our Loved Ones Safe ❤️🙏 #InternationalNursesDay #FlorenceNightingale pic.twitter.com/YHyQf1Mrj6 — Anand Arumugam | ஆனந்த் ஆறுமுகம் (@AnandA_INC) May 12, 2020

On this #InternationalNursesDay and every day, we say thank you to those that continue to protect us, including our own Grace Campbell 💛 pic.twitter.com/BRG8CIOzAl — RichmondW (@RichmondWomens) May 12, 2020

#InternationalNursesDay

Happy #InternationalNursesDay!! May you continue to be protected, as you discharge your duties!!! pic.twitter.com/VQxDfCDNh5 — Nazaket Rather (@RatherNazaket) May 12, 2020

Behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses. #InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/diNE3EVCm8 — Raman Ghorela (@raman_ghorela) May 12, 2020

#Nurses play a very important role in strengthening our medical system. We applaud their dedication & hard work.#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/acwxDygY1Z — Deeppak Pardiwala (@PardiwalaDeepak) May 12, 2020

They go through pain with a smile on their face to keep us safe! Thank you Angels! ❤️ #InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/13XqmMuhi8 — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) May 12, 2020

Let’s Take A Moment To Express Our Gratitude Towards The Nurses Who Dedicate Their Lives For Patient Care. Our Superheroes Specially During These Tough Times.



The Chain That Hold The Dr and Patient Closely Linked To Each Other 🙏🏻



Thank You Nurses 🤗#InternationalNursesDay — Dr Khushboo (@khushikadri) May 12, 2020

Happy #InternationalNursesDay!! May you continue to be protected, as you discharge your duties!!! pic.twitter.com/5oUdgXCIwT — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) May 12, 2020

International Nurses Day 2020 Wishes:

Even though your contribution deserves to be celebrated, allow us to show our gratitude towards your service on this special occasion. Happy Nurses Day!

Happy International Nurses Day 2020! Your kind smile is enough to cure all the diseases of the world! So always put a big smile on your face!

Nurses bear the true spirit of humanity. Happy Nurses Day 2020 to all the beautiful souls.

Thank you so much for bringing hope into this hopeless world and nursing the infected society with your love and care. Happy Nurses Day!

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage