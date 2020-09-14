Image Source : FREEPIK Hindi Diwas 2020: 5 Amazing Hindi slang words which we wish were there in English

English is a very well known language in India. But for the people who are familiar with Hindi (which is also one of the official languages of the country) would know that it is an emotion. There are certain words that sound better when said in Hindi and are irreplaceable in a way when spoken in anyother language. Therefore, today on 71st Hindi Diwas, a day that is being celebrated in the honour of acclaimed Hindi scholar Beohar Rajendra Simha from 1949, we bring you a few millennial Hindi slang words we use in our daily life.

Take a look yaar!

Jhakaas

A word that has found its way into our everyday lingo is jhakaas which actually means 'fantastic'. But admit it, replacing it with fantastic doesn't sound as good. And if you are a 90s kid then you must have heard it in some of Anil Kapoor's films.

Usage: “Your watch is looking jhakaas.

Yaar

There are many words equivalent to “dude”, “mate” or “bro” in Indian languages, but yaar is the most prevalent of them all. Additionally, arre yaar is used to express anguish, while abey yaar coveys annoyance.

Usage: “Arre yaar, I left my phone at home today,” and “abey yaar, stop getting on my nerves”.

Jugaad

The Oxford English Dictionary defines the word jugaad as “a flexible approach to problem-solving that uses limited resources in an innovative way”. In India, jugaad is a way of life. Indians can get out of any tricky situation and have solutions to problems of every nature, all thanks to jugaad.

Usage: “How do we carry a goat on a motorbike? Don’t worry – I have a jugaad.”

Oye

Oye is comparable to “hey”. But among close pals, oye is interchangeable with your friends’ names. So, if someone calls you oye instead of your name, you know there’s a close bond between the two of you. It is also a word used to grab the attention of someone who is younger than you.

Usage: “Oye, what’s up?”

Vella

Vella is a word mostly used in Delhi and parts of North India. It indicates a person who is lazy or useless at most things. A close equivalent in English would be the word “loser”.

Usage: “Instead of lying, vella, you should try getting a job.”

Pakau

Pakau is a slang term used to refer to a very annoying person. In some contexts, it is also used to define a person who can be extremely boring.

Usage: “He just wouldn’t stop blabbering nonsense. What a pakau.”

