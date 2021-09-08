Hartalika Teej 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Muhurat, Vrat Katha of the Hindu festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Hartalika Teej 2021: Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Muhurat

Hartalika Teej is observed on the third day of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. Hartalika Teej is also known as Gauri Tritiya Vrat. This time this fast falls on 9th September, Thursday. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, Hartalika Teej fast is very important for unmarried girls who observe the fast to get a good husband. On the other hand, married women keep fast to increase the good fortune of their husbands. It is believed that this fast was first observed by Mother Parvati to get Lord Shiva as her husband.

The fast of Hartalika Teej is kept nirjala that means that women do not even drink water throughout the day. After worshipping in the evening, women break their fast and take food and water the next day. Shiva Parvati ji are worshipped on this day. Know the auspicious time, worship method and fast story of Hartalika Teej.

Hartalika Teej 2021: Shubh Muhurat (auspicious time)

Puja Muhurta - From 6.03 am to 8.33 am

Pradosh Kaal Hartalika Vrat Puja Muhurta- From 6.33 pm to 8.51 pm

Tritiya Tithi starts: 9th September late night at 2:33 pm

Tritiya Tithi ends: 10th September till 12.18 pm

Hartalika Teej 2021: Puja Vidhi

During this Hindu festival, worshipping Hartalika Teej in the morning is considered auspicious. If this is not possible, then worship can be done in Pradosh Kaal after sunset. On this day the idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati are worshipped.

First, clean the place of worship and keep a square there. Spread banana leaves on it and install the idols of Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati and Ganesh ji. After this, worship all three with the Shodashopachar method. After this, offer dhoti and angocha to Lord Shiva and everything related to a married woman to Maa Parvati. Donate all these things to a Brahmin later.

Offer bilva leaves, mango leaves, champak leaves and kewra to all three idols in every prahar and aarti should be done. Together these mantras should be chanted-

When you are worshiping Goddess Parvati-

Om Umayai Namah, Om Parvityai Namah, Om Jagaddhatrayai Namah, Om Jagatpratishthayai Namah, Om Shantirupinyai Namah, Om Shivayai Namah.

ऊं उमायै नम:, ऊं पार्वत्यै नम:, ऊं जगद्धात्र्यै नम:, ऊं जगत्प्रतिष्ठयै नम:, ऊं शांतिरूपिण्यै नम:, ऊं शिवायै नम:

Lord Shiva should be worshiped with these mantras

Om Harai Namah, Om Maheshwaraya Namah, Om Shambhwe Namah, Om Shoolpanaye Namah, Om Pinakavrushe Namah, Om Shivaay Namah, Om Pashupataye Namah, Om Mahadevaya Namah

ऊं हराय नम:, ऊं महेश्वराय नम:, ऊं शम्भवे नम:, ऊं शूलपाणये नम:, ऊं पिनाकवृषे नम:, ऊं शिवाय नम:, ऊं पशुपतये नम:, ऊं महादेवाय नम

The next morning, offer vermilion to Godess Parvati, and break the fast by offering halwa.

Hartalika Teej 2021: Vrat Katha

According to religious texts, this is the story of Teej narrated by Lord Shankar to Maa Parvati to remind her of her previous birth. Lord Shiva told Parvati that she was Sati, the daughter of King Daksha in her previous birth. She was also the beloved wife of Lord Shankar in the avatar of Sati.

Once Sati's father Daksha organized a great Yagya, but out of malice did not invite Lord Shankar. When Sati came to know about this, she asked Lord Shankar to go to the Yagya, but Lord Shankar refused to go without being invited.

Then Sati herself went to attend the Yagya and asked her father Daksha why not invite my husband? On this, Daksha insulted Lord Shankar. Sati could not take the insult of her husband Shiva and left her body in the fire of Yagya.

In the next birth, she was born to King Himachal and due to the memory of the previous birth, she did penance in this birth also, to get Lord Shankar as her husband. Goddess Parvati had accepted Lord Shiva as her husband in her mind and was always absorbed in the austerity of Lord Shiva. Seeing this condition of his daughter, King Himachal started worrying. When he discussed it with Naradji, at his behest, he decided to get his daughter married to Lord Vishnu. Parvatiji did not want to marry Lord Vishnu. Knowing about Parvati's mind, her friends took her to the dense forest. In this way, due to her abduction by her friends, this fast was named Hartalika Vrat.

Parvati continued to do penance for Shiva until she received Lord Shiva as her husband. Since then this fast with true devotion to Parvati ji