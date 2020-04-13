Image Source : INSATGRAM Happy Vishu 2020: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings to send on Malayalam New Year

Vishu is the Malayalam New Year festival and is celebrated across the states of Kerala and Karnataka with much joy and fanfare. The festival is a celebration of the solar cycle of the Hindu Calendar and marks the first day of the New Year for Malayali Hindus. Vishu marks the first day of the month of Medam in the Hindu Calendar. People from Kerala decorate a tray of fruits, vegetables and flowers and the golden flower, of the Indian laburnum (Kani Konna). Vishu 2020 falls on April 14, 2020, and people enjoy celebrating this festival by wishing their friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

On this day, people visit Guruvayur, Sabarimala, Sri Padmanabha and other temples early in the morning, where they offer their prayers to Lord Krishna. The fesvital is celebrated by different names across the country, with people in Assam celebrating it as Bihu, while it is celebrated as Baisakhi in Punjab.

Happy Vishu Wishes:

Celebration time is here again, Devotion, prayers, songs and food, May Vishu bless every household, May it brighten up everyone’s mood. Happy Vishu.

Wishing you a new year, bursting with joy,roaring with laughter and full of fun. Happy Vishu.

May you be blessed with peace, prosperity..and good fortune. Happy vishu!

May this year’s Vishu bring you delight, happiness, and fulfillment. Have a prosperous Vishu!

From this Vishu, I wish the each day will be filled with cheer and joy. Live your life to the fullest and dream big.May the Lord Krishna shower all his blessings on you Happy Vishu!

Open your eyes and mind to fresh thoughts and new life full of hope and prosperity. Happy Vishu Ashamsakal!

As you see the Vishukani, let your heart and soul invite the future with new zeal and forget all bitterness of the past. Happy Vishu to all of you!

Keep your loved ones in prayers, and May God grant all your wishes. Happy Vishu Ashamsakal!

Wishing you good health, wealth and long life today and always. Happy Vishu 2020!

Let the beautiful Vishukani fill your eyes and heart with peace, love and positivity. Happy Vishu Ashamsakal!

