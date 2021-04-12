Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Ramadan 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Greetings, Facebook Status

The Muslims all over the world are gearing up to begin the celebrations as the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan has begun. The Muslims will observe fast for one complete moon cycle from April 13 in India. They will fast till the evening of May 12, depending on the moon sighting. Ramadan is celebrated depending upon the lunar position of the Islamic calendar. For the Muslim community, Ramadan is the best month to be closest to God. It is the time for reflection, contemplation, and celebration. They recite verses of the Quran five times a day and observe waterless fast from sunrise to sunset.

The spiritual intention of fasting for a month during the holy festival of Ramadan is to understand the pain of hunger and thirst and to surrender souls to the almighty.

Here are Happy Ramadan 2021 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and HD images you can send to your friends and family and wish them on the festival.

Ramadan 2021: WhatsApp Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook Status

Welcome the month of Ramadan with the heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.

Let’s celebrate as the month of Ramadan begins here. Filling our life happiness and mirth, as Allah bless as once again with prosperity and cheer. Happy Ramadan!

May Allah bless you in all your endeavours, And lead you to the Path of continued Success and Prosperity. Happy Ramadan.

Whosoever recites only one ‘Ayat’ in Holy Ramadan, he will be awarded as if he had recited the full Qur’an in other months. [Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.W)]

Let the divinity of this holy month erase all the sinful thoughts off your mind and fill it with a sense of purity and gratitude towards Allah! Ramadan Mubarak to you!

Ramadan takes you on a spiritual journey that ends right at the door of Allah where dwells endless mercy and immeasurable happiness. Ramadan Mubarak to you!

May Allah save you from the influence of Devil. And the divine blessings of Almighty Allah protect and guide you. My friend, have a peaceful and happy Ramadan!

I hope you will achieve the purification of the soul upon commemorating the month of Ramadan. Wishing you a blessed and happy Ramadan!

Ramadan 2021: HD Images and WAllpapers

