Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FOXGLOVE_AND_IVY Happy New Year 2021: Best Wishes, WhatsApp msgs, Facebook greetings, HD Images, GIFs, stickers to send today

Happy New Year 2021! After a suffering year, we are on the verge of ringing a new year 2020 and nothing can be exciting than that. All of us are all set to welcome 2021 with open arms with a hope that it would bring along new dreams, new hopes and new opportunities. On the eve of the new year ie on December 31, 2020, people will be seen celebrating with full pomp and show. The celebration for the same has already begun and will continue till the 1st week of January. But all of this is incomplete without the good luck wishes that we send to our friends, family and relatives every year. On this happy event, it becomes crucial for everyone to cheer everyone up. This is the reason why we are here with the best Wishes, WhatsApp msgs, Facebook greetings, HD Images, GIFs, stickers for you.

Have a look at the following here:

Happy New Year 2021: Here are some messages you can send:

Ignore worries, avoid tensions, believe in your intentions, have no fears and love your dears, throughout the year.

One more year loaded with sweet recollections and cheerful times has passed. You have made my year exceptionally uncommon, and I wish this continues forever. With you around, each minute is a unique event for me. I wish that you have a year as incredible as you are.

You deserve all the best: May all your wishes come true in 2021!

May every winter bring the promise of spring and a brighter tomorrow. Happy New Year!

May the New Year hurry up and come so we can finally get past this holiday season and get on with our lives!

Let’s make our New Year resolution to be there for each other and help fellow human beings in need even if we don’t know them personally. So, come let’s spread some kindness and cheer! Happy New Year!

The future is your story to write… make next year the best one yet.

Happy New Year 2021: Images to send to your near and dear ones to make their year special:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy New Year 2021 Quotes

Happy New Year 2021 best wishes in Hindi:

Koi Dukh Na Ho Koi Gum Na Ho

Koi Ankh Kabhi Bhi Kisi Ka Naam Na Ho

Koi Dil Kisi Ka Na Tory

Koi Sath Kisi Ka Na Chory

Bs Pyar Ka Darya Behta Ho

Aey Kaash 2021 Aesa Ho

Happy New Year 2021 Wishes To All…..

Dost wo ho jo

Jan – ki Dhoop ho

Feb – ki barish ho

Mar – ki shaam ho

Apr – ki sahar ho

May – ki subha ho

June – ki chaa’on ho

July – ki khushbu ho

Aug – ki taaron bhari raat ho

Sept – ki chandni ho

Oct – ki rimjhim ho

Nov – ki hawa ho

Dec – ki sard raat ho

Saal ke 12 mahine saath ho

Happy New Year Doston!

Naya saal, naya din, nayi tamanna jeevan ki,

Chalo mil beth tye kare khusiya apne aangan ki,

Sabko mubarak ho naya saal nayi kiran jeevan ki,

Chalo banaye zindagi ko josh umang se bhare palo ki,

Sabke pure ho sapne, uchayiyaa mile jiveen ki,

Chalo mil beth baant le sukh dukh apne kismat ki.

Happy New Year 2021: Download HD pictures for Instagram and Snapchat:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy New Year 2021 Images