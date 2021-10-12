Happy Navratri 2021 Day 6: Significance of worshipping Goddess Katyayani, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Stotr Path

Tuesday, October 12, 2021
     
It's the sixth day of Navratri 2021 today and people are preparing to worship Maa Durga's sixth avatar, Goddess Katyayani. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati took her form to defeat the demon Mahishasura and later came to be known as the warrior Goddess. This is the reason why this day is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. Here is the way how you should perform the puja, its vidhi, mantra and stotr path.

October 12, 2021
Day 6 of the nine-day festival of Navratri is celebrated by worshipping Goddess Katyayani. Also known as the fierce and warrior form of Goddess Parvati, she is known to have taken this form to kill the demon Mahishasura. The Hindu mythology states that after being born in the house of a sage Katya, Goddess Sati started being called Katyayani. Meanwhile, Mahishasur’s army reached heaven to overthrow the Gods because of which the Gods like Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesha had to request the Goddess Durga to end him. It is also said that she improves the marital lives of her devotees. This avatar of Adishakti sits on a ferocious lion, and has 3 eyes, and 4 hands. While her two left hands carry a lotus and a sword, the right ones are seen in Varada, and Abhaya Mudra. Here is the way how you should perform the puja, its vidhi, mantra and stotr path.

Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi

On the sixth day, the devotees need to worship the kalash and the idol of Goddess Katyayani. It is done by chanting mantras having stotr path with flowers in hands. After the puja is done, aarti of Maa Katyayani is performed during which you should also worship Lord Brahma and Vishnu. 

Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Mantra

Vande Vanchit Manortharth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam​

Sinharuda Chaturbhuja Katyayini Yashaswanim

Swarnaagya Chakra Stithtan Shashtam Durga Trinetram

Varabheet Karaan Shagpaddharan Katyayansutan Bhajami

Patambar Paridhanan Smermukhi Nanalankar Bhooshitam 
Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam
Prasannvadna Ptrawadharan Kantakpola Tung Kucham
Kamniya Lavanyan Trivalivibhushit Nimn Nabhim.  

Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Stotr Path

Kanchanabha Varabhayan Padyadhara Muktojjwalan
Smermukhi Shivpatni Katyayanesute Namostute 
Patambar Paridhanan Nanalankar Bhooshitam 
Sinhasthita Padamhastan Katyayanesute Namostute 
Parmavdamyi Devi Parbrahma Parmatma 
Paramshakti, Parambhakti, Katyayanesutenamostute.

Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Aarti

जय जय अम्बे जय कात्यानी
जय जगमाता जग की महारानी
बैजनाथ स्थान तुम्हारा
वहा वरदाती नाम पुकारा
कई नाम है कई धाम है
यह स्थान भी तो सुखधाम है
हर मंदिर में ज्योत तुम्हारी
कही योगेश्वरी महिमा न्यारी
हर जगह उत्सव होते रहते
हर मंदिर में भगत है कहते
कत्यानी रक्षक काया की
ग्रंथि काटे मोह माया की
झूठे मोह से छुडाने वाली
अपना नाम जपाने वाली
ब्रेह्स्पतिवार को पूजा करिए
ध्यान कात्यानी का धरिये
हर संकट को दूर करेगी
भंडारे भरपूर करेगी
जो भी माँ को 'चमन' पुकारे
कात्यानी सब कष्ट निवारे

 

 

 

 

