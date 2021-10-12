Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Navratri 2021 Day 6: Significance of worshipping Goddess Katyayani, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Stotr Path

Day 6 of the nine-day festival of Navratri is celebrated by worshipping Goddess Katyayani. Also known as the fierce and warrior form of Goddess Parvati, she is known to have taken this form to kill the demon Mahishasura. The Hindu mythology states that after being born in the house of a sage Katya, Goddess Sati started being called Katyayani. Meanwhile, Mahishasur’s army reached heaven to overthrow the Gods because of which the Gods like Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesha had to request the Goddess Durga to end him. It is also said that she improves the marital lives of her devotees. This avatar of Adishakti sits on a ferocious lion, and has 3 eyes, and 4 hands. While her two left hands carry a lotus and a sword, the right ones are seen in Varada, and Abhaya Mudra. Here is the way how you should perform the puja, its vidhi, mantra and stotr path.

Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi

On the sixth day, the devotees need to worship the kalash and the idol of Goddess Katyayani. It is done by chanting mantras having stotr path with flowers in hands. After the puja is done, aarti of Maa Katyayani is performed during which you should also worship Lord Brahma and Vishnu.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Goddess Katyayani

Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Mantra

Vande Vanchit Manortharth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam​

Sinharuda Chaturbhuja Katyayini Yashaswanim

Swarnaagya Chakra Stithtan Shashtam Durga Trinetram

Varabheet Karaan Shagpaddharan Katyayansutan Bhajami

Patambar Paridhanan Smermukhi Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Prasannvadna Ptrawadharan Kantakpola Tung Kucham

Kamniya Lavanyan Trivalivibhushit Nimn Nabhim.

Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Stotr Path

Kanchanabha Varabhayan Padyadhara Muktojjwalan

Smermukhi Shivpatni Katyayanesute Namostute

Patambar Paridhanan Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Sinhasthita Padamhastan Katyayanesute Namostute

Parmavdamyi Devi Parbrahma Parmatma

Paramshakti, Parambhakti, Katyayanesutenamostute.

Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Aarti

जय जय अम्बे जय कात्यानी

जय जगमाता जग की महारानी

बैजनाथ स्थान तुम्हारा

वहा वरदाती नाम पुकारा

कई नाम है कई धाम है

यह स्थान भी तो सुखधाम है

हर मंदिर में ज्योत तुम्हारी

कही योगेश्वरी महिमा न्यारी

हर जगह उत्सव होते रहते

हर मंदिर में भगत है कहते

कत्यानी रक्षक काया की

ग्रंथि काटे मोह माया की

झूठे मोह से छुडाने वाली

अपना नाम जपाने वाली

ब्रेह्स्पतिवार को पूजा करिए

ध्यान कात्यानी का धरिये

हर संकट को दूर करेगी

भंडारे भरपूर करेगी

जो भी माँ को 'चमन' पुकारे

कात्यानी सब कष्ट निवारे