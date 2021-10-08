Happy Navratri 2021 Day 2: Worship Goddess Brahmacharini; Know Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Navratri 2021 Day 2: Worship Goddess Brahmacharini today

Happy Navratri 2021! Today (October 8) marks the second day of the auspicious nine-day festival of Navratri 2021. The devotees today will worship Maa Brahmacharini. According to Hindu mythology, she is considered to be the second avatar of Goddess Durga. Brahmacharini, clad in white clothes holds japa mala (rosary) in her right hand and Kamandal, a water utensil in her left hand. She governs the planet of Mangal. According to the folklore, it is believed that after Rishi Narada's persuasion, Goddess Durga accepted Lord Shiva as her husband and indulged in hard austerity. She started being called by the name of Brahmacharini or Tapashcharini after thousands of years of penance. Her morals teaches that one must stay focused and work hard for their goals even in times of difficulties. Worshipping Goddess Brahmacharini's will bring you wealth, prosperity and happiness.

Navratri 2021 Day 2: Why Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped, significance

The second avatar of Maa Durga which signified Maa Brahmacharini speaks about love, loyalty, wisdom and knowledge. The ancient talks suggest that she was born in the Himalayas and it was Devrishi Narada who influenced her thoughts. It was her tapa or penances with determination for several years that she got married to Lord Shiva.

Navratri 2021 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi

Things you will need: Flowers, roli, akshat, sandalwood, milk, curd, sugar, honey paan and supari.

For worshipping goddess Brahmacharini, start by enchanting the mantra 'ऊं ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नम:।'

Bathe the goddess with Panchamrit - a mixture of honey, sugar, milk, yogurt, and ghee. Offer roli, akshat and flowers. Goddess Brahmacharini is said to be fond of hibiscus and lotus flowers, offering a garland made by these flowers would be great.

Now while holding a flower in your right hand, enchant the mantras given below:

Navratri 2021 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja Mantra

श्लोक

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलु| देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा ||

ध्यान मंत्र

वन्दे वांछित लाभायचन्द्रार्घकृतशेखराम्।

जपमालाकमण्डलु धराब्रह्मचारिणी शुभाम्॥

गौरवर्णा स्वाधिष्ठानस्थिता द्वितीय दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम।

धवल परिधाना ब्रह्मरूपा पुष्पालंकार भूषिताम्॥

परम वंदना पल्लवराधरां कांत कपोला पीन।

पयोधराम् कमनीया लावणयं स्मेरमुखी निम्ननाभि नितम्बनीम्॥

Offer a sugar bhog to the goodess and give paan, supari and dakshina to a pandit. Perform aarti and seek blessings.