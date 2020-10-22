Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Navratri 2020 Day 6: Worship Goddess Katyayani; Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Stotr Path

The nine-day festival of Navratri also marks the celebration of Goddess Katyayani on the sixth day. She is known to be the fierce one as Katyayani was the warrior form of Goddess Parvati. Goddess Sati was born in the house of sage Katya and therefore started being called Katyayani. As per Hinud mythology, the form of the warrior Goddess was taken in order to kill the demon Mahishasura. This avatar of Adishakti sits on a ferocious lion, and is represented with 3 eyes, and 4 hands. Two of her left hands are carrying a lotus, and a sword, her other two right hands are seen in Varada, and Abhaya Mudra.

One who worships Maa Katyayani gets rid of his sins. Not just this, but it is also said that she improves the marital lives of her devotees. It is believed that sage Katyayana performed penance to get Goddess Durga as his daughter. It was accepted by Maa Durga after which she was born in the ashram. Meanwhile, Mahishasur’s army reached heaven to overthrow the Gods because of which the Gods like Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesha had to request the Goddess Durga to end him.

Navratri 2020 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi

The devotees on the sixth day need to worship the kalash and the idol of Goddess Katyayani. Mantras are sung along with stotr path with flowers in your hands. Finish the puja by performing aarti of Maa Katyayani. After worshipping Goddess Katyayani, you should also worship Lord Brahma and Vishnu.

Navratri 2020 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Mantra

Vande Vanchit Manortharth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam​

Sinharuda Chaturbhuja Katyayini Yashaswanim

Swarnaagya Chakra Stithtan Shashtam Durga Trinetram

Varabheet Karaan Shagpaddharan Katyayansutan Bhajami

Patambar Paridhanan Smermukhi Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Prasannvadna Ptrawadharan Kantakpola Tung Kucham

Kamniya Lavanyan Trivalivibhushit Nimn Nabhim.

Navratri 2020 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Stotr Path



Kanchanabha Varabhayan Padyadhara Muktojjwalan

Smermukhi Shivpatni Katyayanesute Namostute

Patambar Paridhanan Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Sinhasthita Padamhastan Katyayanesute Namostute

Parmavdamyi Devi Parbrahma Parmatma

Paramshakti, Parambhakti, Katyayanesutenamostute.

Navratri 2020 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Aarti



जय जय अम्बे जय कात्यानी

जय जगमाता जग की महारानी

बैजनाथ स्थान तुम्हारा

वहा वरदाती नाम पुकारा

कई नाम है कई धाम है

यह स्थान भी तो सुखधाम है

हर मंदिर में ज्योत तुम्हारी

कही योगेश्वरी महिमा न्यारी

हर जगह उत्सव होते रहते

हर मंदिर में भगत है कहते

कत्यानी रक्षक काया की

ग्रंथि काटे मोह माया की

झूठे मोह से छुडाने वाली

अपना नाम जपाने वाली

ब्रेह्स्पतिवार को पूजा करिए

ध्यान कात्यानी का धरिये

हर संकट को दूर करेगी

भंडारे भरपूर करेगी

जो भी माँ को 'चमन' पुकारे

कात्यानी सब कष्ट निवारे

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage