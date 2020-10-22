Happy Navratri 2020 Day 6: Worship Goddess Katyayani; Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Stotr Path

The nine-day festival of Navratri also marks the celebration of Goddess Katyayani on the sixth day. She is known to be the fierce one as Katyayani was the warrior form of Goddess Parvati. Goddess Sati was born in the house of sage Katya and therefore started being called Katyayani. As per Hinud mythology, the form of the warrior Goddess was taken in order to kill the demon Mahishasura. This avatar of Adishakti sits on a ferocious lion, and is represented with 3 eyes, and 4 hands. Two of her left hands are carrying a lotus, and a sword, her other two right hands are seen in Varada, and Abhaya Mudra.
One who worships Maa Katyayani gets rid of his sins. Not just this, but it is also said that she improves the marital lives of her devotees. It is believed that sage Katyayana performed penance to get Goddess Durga as his daughter. It was accepted by Maa Durga after which she was born in the ashram. Meanwhile, Mahishasur’s army reached heaven to overthrow the Gods because of which the Gods like Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesha had to request the Goddess Durga to end him.
Navratri 2020 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi
The devotees on the sixth day need to worship the kalash and the idol of Goddess Katyayani. Mantras are sung along with stotr path with flowers in your hands. Finish the puja by performing aarti of Maa Katyayani. After worshipping Goddess Katyayani, you should also worship Lord Brahma and Vishnu.
Navratri 2020 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Mantra
Vande Vanchit Manortharth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam
Sinharuda Chaturbhuja Katyayini Yashaswanim
Swarnaagya Chakra Stithtan Shashtam Durga Trinetram
Varabheet Karaan Shagpaddharan Katyayansutan Bhajami
Patambar Paridhanan Smermukhi Nanalankar Bhooshitam
Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam
Prasannvadna Ptrawadharan Kantakpola Tung Kucham
Kamniya Lavanyan Trivalivibhushit Nimn Nabhim.
Navratri 2020 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Stotr Path
Kanchanabha Varabhayan Padyadhara Muktojjwalan
Smermukhi Shivpatni Katyayanesute Namostute
Patambar Paridhanan Nanalankar Bhooshitam
Sinhasthita Padamhastan Katyayanesute Namostute
Parmavdamyi Devi Parbrahma Parmatma
Paramshakti, Parambhakti, Katyayanesutenamostute.
Navratri 2020 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Aarti
जय जय अम्बे जय कात्यानी
जय जगमाता जग की महारानी
बैजनाथ स्थान तुम्हारा
वहा वरदाती नाम पुकारा
कई नाम है कई धाम है
यह स्थान भी तो सुखधाम है
हर मंदिर में ज्योत तुम्हारी
कही योगेश्वरी महिमा न्यारी
हर जगह उत्सव होते रहते
हर मंदिर में भगत है कहते
कत्यानी रक्षक काया की
ग्रंथि काटे मोह माया की
झूठे मोह से छुडाने वाली
अपना नाम जपाने वाली
ब्रेह्स्पतिवार को पूजा करिए
ध्यान कात्यानी का धरिये
हर संकट को दूर करेगी
भंडारे भरपूर करेगी
जो भी माँ को 'चमन' पुकारे
कात्यानी सब कष्ट निवारे