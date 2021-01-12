Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Lohri 2021: Best Wishes, Facebook, WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Quotes, Images for your loved ones

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes: Lo aagyi Lohri ve! The first jolly festival of the new year is here. Just like every year it will be celebrated with people worshipping the bonfire on January 13. The festival takes place year after year on winter solstice day which marks the end of the chilly season. The festival is originally of Punjab and neighbouring places but now it is celebrated not only in India but even in abroad with great joy and happiness. On Lohri, people get an opportunity to express their gratitude to God for bumper harvest. It is definitely a great occasion to meet your loved ones and enjoy peanuts, popcorn and revri that are thrown in the fire and later eaten as 'prasad.' With COVID in place, it will definitely be difficult for people to gather together. We are here with the Best Wishes, Facebook, WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Quotes, Images that can you can send to your friends and family.

Talking more about the festival pleasantries are exchanged, dhol nagaras are played and we see people dressed up in beautiful attires. Not only this but children sing various songs and collect money from elders, while women sing Sunder mundriye ho while they go around the bonfire. Lohri is believed to be associated with the harvest of rabi crops as it is the best time when Punjab farmers harvest sugarcane crops. Maghi Sangrand, is the day celebrated after Lohri which is the financial New Year.

Happy Lohri 2021 Images:

Happy Lohri 2021 WhatsApp & Facebook Messages:

Isse pehle ki Lohri ki shaam ho jaye, Mera SMS auron ki tarha aam ho jaye,Aur saare mobile network jam ho jaye,Aapko Lohri ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein. Happy Lohri!

Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family.May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love.

Meethe gur mein mil gaya til,Udi patang aur khil gaya dil,Aapke jeevan mein aaye har din sukh aur shanti,Wish you a very Happy Lohri!

No tear, no fear khao mungfali aur foole aap ko 4 din phele Lohri ke bale bale.

Happy Lohri 2021 Quotes:

