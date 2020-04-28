Image Source : PIXABAY Happy International Dance Day 2020: Quotes, SMS, Images, WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings

International Dance Day is celebrated every year on 29 April to promote art and culture, to raise awareness among public regarding the art of dance. the day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The date 29 April was chosen because it is the birthday of famed French dance artist Jean-Georges Noverre, who was born in 1727, a French dancer, ballet master and a great reformer of dance. It's a day that not just celebrates dancing but also spreads education about various forms of dancing and its value as an art form. On International Dance Day 2020, here are some Quotes, SMS, Images, WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings that you can send to your loved ones.

"Dance, when you're broken open. Dance, if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free." - Rumi

"Any kind of dancing is better than no dancing at all." - Lynda Barr

"Dancing faces you towards Heaven, whichever direction you turn." - Sweetpea Tyler

"Dance first. Think later. It's the natural order." - Samuel Beckett

While I dance I cannot judge, I cannot hate, I can not separate myself from life. I can only be joyful and whole. This is why I dance." - Hans Bos

The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance. – Alan Watt

When you dance,your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor. It’s to enjoy each step along the way. – Wayne Dyer

Dancing is poetry with arms and legs. – Charles Baudelaire

Dance for yourself. If someone understands, good. If not, no matter. – Louis Horst

