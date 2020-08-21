Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUDHAMISHRA.SM2 Happy Hartalika Teej 2020: Wishes, Quotes, HD images Messages Facebook WhatsApp, status & Instagram greetings

On August 21, women all over the country are celebrating Hartalika Teej. On this day, Hindu women observe fast and worship Lord Shiva and Gauri. Married women pray for the long and healthy life of their husbands and unmarried women observe fast to get a husband like Lord Shiva. From solah shringar (16 adornments) to new clothes, women decorate themselves in fancy embellishments to mark this day. They also apply mehendi designs on their hands to beautify themselves. Hartalika Teej is celebrated a month after Hariyali Teej and a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is observed throughout India, especially in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

In case you are not with your loved ones on this Hartalika Teej, send them best wishes and greetings on the special occasion and add on to the celebration.

HARTALIKA TEEJ 2019 BEST WISHES AND MESSAGES

Sawan aaya rimjhim rimjhim, Jhula jhoolo hokar nishchint, Sukhi raho sada hasti raho, Prarthana kartein hai tumhare liye nishi din. Hartalika Teej ki shubh kamnayein.

Teej hai anand aur umangon ka tyohar Daliyon mein khilein hain phool aur varsha ki hai fuhar, Aap haste rahein, sukhi rahe yehi hai meri mann ki iccha, Har saal manate rahein aap Hartalika Teej ka yeh tyohar.

May the divine light, Spread in your life, Peace, prosperity, happiness, And good health. Happy Teej !

May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Teej to all!

If Hartalika Teej teaches us anything, it teaches us that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hariyali Teej!

May God Shiva and Goddess Parvati hear your prayers and bless your marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wishing your life be full of happiness, your days full of new experiences and your surroundings full of positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from the evil. Happy Hariyali Teej!

HARTALIKA TEEJ 2020 IMAGES

We wish all our readers a very HAPPY Hartalika Teej!

