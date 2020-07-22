Happy Hariyali Teej 2020: Share wishes, quotes, HD images, WhatsApp and Facebook status with loved ones

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASTABERRY.BIOSCIENCES Happy Hariyali Teej 2020

Happy Hariyali Teej 2020: It is that time of the year when women dress up in new clothes and share happiness with each other on the occasion of Hariyali Teej. The Hindu festival is celebrated in the month of Sawan every year when women worship Lord Shiva and mother Parvati for the long life and good health of their husbands. They also observe fast (vrat) on this day and sing folk songs. This year, the festival is observed on July 23 when the women will get together to pray for their family and spread cheerfulness. They apply henna designs (mehendi designs) on their palms and enjoy the Sawan swings.

Two Teej festivals are observed in a year-- Hariyali and Hartalika Teej. On July 23, women are set to celebrate Hariyali Teej. Since the Sawan month consists of greenery all around, it is called Hariyali Teej. Green bangles also have importance in this festival as they are the sign of good luck and new beginnings. Teej also marks the beginning of all other festivals, followed by Raksha Bandhan.

Hariyali Teej 2020: Shubh Muhurat

The Tritiya Tithi starts at 7:22 PM on July 22 and shall end at 5:03 PM on July 23.

So, on this auspicious day, wish your loved ones with Hariyali Teej 2020 messages, quotes, HD images, WhatsApp and Facebook status. Check them out here-

Happy Hariyali Teej 2020: HD Images and Wallpapers

Happy Hariyali Teej 2020: Wishes, Messages and Quotes

Hats off to all the women who starve themselves for the long and prosperous life of their husband. Heartiest wishes to the womenfolk. Happy Teej! Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joys. Happy Hariyali Teej! May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life. Happy Teej! May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Teej to all! May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej! May the festival of Hartalika Teej fill your life with joy and ecstasy, ensure the health and happiness of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Hartalika Teej to all! If Hartalika Teej teaches us anything, it teaches us that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

Happy Hariyali Teej 2020: Wishes, Messages and Quotes (HINDI)

आया रे आया तीज का त्योहार, मिलकर गाएं गीतों की मल्हार, सबको मिले खुशियां अपार, फैलता रहे बस प्यार ही प्यार, मुबारक हो आपको कजरी तीज का त्योहार, सावन की घटा बीत गई, अब भादो की बारी, आओ बहनों गीत गाओ, करो तीज की तैयारी, कजरी तीज की शुभकामनाएं.

तीज का व्रत है बहुत ही मधुर प्यार का, दिल की श्रद्धा और सच्चे विश्वास का, बिछिया पैरों में हो, माथे पर बिंदी, हर जनम में मिलन हो हमारा पिया .

तीज का त्योहार है उमंगों का, फूल खिले हैं बागों में, बारिश की है फुहार, दिल से आप सब को हो मुबारक, प्यार भरा तीज का त्योहार.

दन की खुशबू, बादलों की फुहार, आप सभी को मुबारक हो तीज का त्योहार.

We wish all our readers a very HAPPY Hariyali Teej!

