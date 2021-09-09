Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Best Wishes, Quotes, HD Images of Lord Ganesha to share on Facebook, WhatsApp

Counted amongst one of the popular festivals of Hindus, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha -the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Observed in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, the festival is celebrated with great pomp and show. Year after year, temples are decorated with flowers and lights and welcome devotees to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. However, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have started staying indoors and attend online aartis available on various websites. But one thing that will never change is people wishing each other on social media platforms. This is the reason why we bring to you Ganesh Chaturthi messages and HD images which you can send to your friends, family, and colleagues on various social platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, etc!

With the blessing of Lord Ganapati, may you receive success in all your endeavours!

May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with peace and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone!

May Lord Ganapati always give you many reasons to be happy. Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha! Let's celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with joys and happiness.

May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka removes all obstacles and showers you with bounties. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!

May the Lord of wealth & success

shower his blessings on you and your family

on Ganesh Chaturthi and always.

May the God of Fortune,

Remove the obstacles of your life,

Provide you with auspicious beginnings,

Inspire you with creativity,

And bless you with wisdom!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May your happiness be as large as Ganesh's appetite,

May your life be as long as his trunk,

May your troubles become as small as his small,

May all your moments be as sweet as his laddoos.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!

May Lord VighnaVinayaka,

Remove all your obstacles,

And visits you with luck!

A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil.