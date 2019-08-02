Happy Friendship Day 2019: Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers, Greetings, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status

Friendship Day 2019: The first Sunday of August marks Friendship Day, which is celebrated across the globe with zeal and excitement. It is that time of the year where you get to showcase your love for your friends. A good friend will help you during your trouble, but a best friend will be there for you always. It is important that you mark this special day of bond and commitment by letting them know how important they are to you. Friendship Day 2019 is being celebrated on August 4 and, we bring to you amazing Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers, Greetings, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status to help you celebrate the big day if friendship.

Here are some ideas, some friendship quotes, some images and pictures that would help you plan for your day before the big day! May your friendship live long and Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day: Vows you can make to your friends for an ever-lasting relationship

I can't promise to solve all your problems dear friend, But I can promise you won't have to face them alone my best buddy!

Promise me we are true friends I am lamp you are light I am Coke you are Sprite I am Sawan you are badal I am Normal you are Pagal I am Water you are Tanki I am Tarzan you are Monkey

A daily thought. A silent tear. A Constant wish that you are near. Words are few but thoughts are deep. Memories of our friendship I will always keep

We have come a long way and I promise that we will have the best of the journeys of our lives with each other my best friend forever

“I promise that no distance in this world can create a difference between us. Wishing a very Happy Friendship to my best friend.”

Quotes, WhatsApp messages and Facebook Status For Friendship Day 2019

“Your friend is the man who knows all about you, and still likes you.”

“True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost.”

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.”

“My friends are my estate.”

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.”

“A friend is someone who is there for you when he’d rather be anywhere else.”

“A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart, and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words.”

“A friend is one who believes in you when you have ceased to believe in yourself.”

“Don’t walk in front of me, I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead. Walk beside me and be my friend.”

“A hug is worth a thousand words. A friend is worth more.”

“Anybody can sympathise with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathise with a friend’s success.”

