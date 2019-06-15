Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Father’s Day 2019: Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, HD Images, SMS, Facebook Status, Wallpapers and Greetings

It is said that blessed are those who have a loving father in their life as everyone tries to be a mother. They are the superhumans every child fall in love with at the first place and knows that they will always be there to catch you when you fall. Fathers are not just our superheroes, but everything from guides, friends, philosophers to well-wishers. While we should thanks him every day for his love and support in our lives, every year Father’s Day is celebrated on the third week of June to honor their place in our life. This year, it falls on June 16. So, on this day, take a pledge to make your father smile and pamper him with lots of gifts. Here are some messages and best wishes that you can send to your father telling them their importance.

Father's Day 2019: WhatsApp, Facebook messages, quotes and SMS

My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me. - Jim Valvano

I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future. - Liza Minnelli

My dad's my best mate, and he always will be. - Cher Lloyd

It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping. - John Sinor

My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it. - Clarence Budington Kelland

Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right. - Wade Boggs

One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters. - George Herbert

Father's Day 2019: WhatsApp, Facebook HD Images and Wallpapers

