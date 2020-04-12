Happy Easter Sunday 2020: Significance, Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings, HD Images

Image Source : PIXABAY Happy Easter Sunday 2020: Significance, Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp messges, Facebook greetings, HD Images

Commemorated on the initial Sunday on a moon day after March 21, Easter is a festival of utmost importance to every Christian. Easter 2020 will be celebrated on April 12 (by Western Christianity), and on April 19 (by Eastern Christianity), this time around. It is marked after Good Friday, to celebrate the rebirth of Jesus and is also considered as the day of the birth of Christianity..Easter's celebration date changes every year. It is one of the most important Christian celebrations and it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the tomb. April 12 marks Easter Sunday where christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead after his crucifixion and burial. It is typically the most well-attended Sunday church service of the year.

Significance

Jesus died at the time of the Jewish Passover festival, which dates back to 4,000 years when Jewish people remember that God saved them from slavery in Egypt.He was sentenced to death by the Egyptian ruler; however, defeating all negative energies and evil, he came back to life three days later, and because Jesus rose from the dead on a Sunday, so Easter Day became the first Sunday after Passover. Many stories narrate that the word ‘Easter’ comes from two old pagan spring festivals. The old European pagan festival of ‘Ostara’ that celebrated new life and Arabian Sun festival of ‘Ishtar’ The festival actually starts with Lent on Ash Wednesday, 46 days before Easter Day.

Easter Sunday basically signifies the victory of good over evils, if you have been looking for some whatsapp messages, greetings or quotes to wish this day to your dear ones, your search ends here.

Let This Easter Be a Joyous One. Let Us Prepare Ourselves, to Be Worthy of the Risen Christ. Happy Easter.

Wish you happy Easter to my all dear Facebook friends, may Jesus keep showering blessings on you and your family.

May your everyday shine with prosperity, honesty and sincerity, happy blessed Easter to all my Facebook Friends.

May Easter fest bring you lots of love, wealth and health ! Happy Easter my Facebook buddies.

Easter is a special time to enjoy with, all your loved ones, to spread the divinity and cheer around, happy blessed Easter to all.

May the re-birth of our Savior Jesus Christ bring you and your family endless prosperity, blessings and peace of mind that you truly deserve.

Celebrate the holy with family and friends, decorate eggs, partying with them and rejoice because that is the magic Easter.

There is nothing more magical than decorated eggs, lights, presents, family and friends to brighten up your life, happy blessed Easter to you and your family.

Wishing you and your family the happiest Easter ever, May Jesus bless you now and always.

This Easter, let your heart be filled with peace and love, as Jesus Christ showed His love for us.

May Jesus bring you and your family lots of love and stay happy with smiles.

