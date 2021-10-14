Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Dussehra 2021: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, HD Images, WhatsApp and FB statuses for friends & family

Happy Dussehra 2021: Celebrated to mark the victory of 'good over evil,' the festival of Dussehra or VijayDashami will be celebrated on October 15 this year. The festivities take place after the nine-day festival of Navratri and with this begins the preparation of the festival of Diwali which falls exactly 20 days later. According to Ramayana, the day started being celebrated after Lord Rama defeated the ten-headed Ravan who abducted Sita. People on this day burn large effigies of Ravan, Meghanath and Kumbhakaran. Apart from this, people in the eastern and north-eastern parts of the country celebrate the festival of Durga Puja which is celebrated as the victory of Goddess Durga over the evil Mahishasur. Here are some wishes, SMSes, quotes, HD images and statuses that you can send your friends and family.

Happy Dussehra 2021: Whatsapp Messages, SMS, Best Wishes, Facebook Statuses

May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Happy Dussehra!

Dussehra signifies the victory of good over evil.

May all the evil around you vanish by the

virtue of the goodness in and around you.

Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness.

May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra!

Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi! May Goddess Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness.

Happy Dussehra 2021 HD images and wallpapers:

Dussehra 2021 Puja Muhurat:

Vijay Muhurta: On October 15, it will be from 1:38 pm to 2:24 pm. In the meantime, you can ensure your victory by doing any work.

Ashwin month Shukla Paksha Dashami Tithi starts – 14 October 2021 from 6.52 pm onwards

Ashwin month Shukla Paksha date ends – 15 October 2021 at 6.02 pm