Happy Durga Puja 2021: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, HD Images, Messages for Facebook & WhatsApp

Happy Durga Puja 2021: The festival of Durga Pujo begins from the sixth day of Navratri and goes on for four days. It is celebrated with the worship of Goddess Durga who killed the demon Mahishasura and marked the victory of good over evil. Even though the festival is highly celebrated in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura, Bihar, Assam and Odisha, the people of other states too have started decorating various pandals. The Hindu festival is also known as Sharadotsav and generally takes place in late September or early October. People go pandal hopping, gorge on delicious food, and wear new clothes. This year Durga Puja begins from Maha Shashti on October 11 to Vijaya Dashami on October 15. Here are the WhatsApp, Facebook messages, wishes, HD Images which you can send to your family and friends.

Durga Puja 2021 Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, Mahishasura pleased Lord Brahma with his tough penance and asked him the boon of immortality. Lord Brahma granted him the wish but said that he will be killed by a woman. The demon laughed it off and began wreaking havoc on earth. Troubled by Mahishasura, the trinity Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva together created Goddess Shakti. Finally, the Goddess who is the epitome of power killed the demon, thus saving people.

Durga Puja is a blessed time, Rejoice in the glories of Maa Durga, Celebrate all the blessings of Goddess, With your friends, family and acquaintances, Happy Durga Puja

May this festival fill your life with the colours of happiness and prosperity, that brings joy to you and your loved ones. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga be always with you. Happy Durga Puja

May Maa Durga bestow you and your family with 9 forms of blessings, fame, name, wealth, prosperity, happiness,

Sending warm wishes for a happy Durga Puja that brings you health, wealth, good fortune and success!

Maa Durge, Maa Ambe, Maa Jagdambe, Maa Bhawani, Maa Sheetla, Maa Vaishnao, Maa Chandi, Mata Rani meri aur apki manokamna puri karey. Jai Mata Di

Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you a happy Durga Puja.