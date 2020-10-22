Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BANGLAR_DURGAPUJO Happy Durga Puja 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages to send to your loved ones

Durga Puja is a celebration of good over evil. According to mythology, the festival marks the battle of Goddess Durga with the demon Mahishasura. While Durga Puja is a time of pandal hopping, gorging on delicious food, and wearing new clothes, it’s also a time to be with your family and friends and cherish each other. Also known as Sharadotsav, the Hindu festival celebrated in late September or early October marks the triumph of good over evil symbolised by the slaying of demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga. Though the main festival is a five-day affair staring on Mahashasthi, the celebrations from Mahalaya, the last day of Pitri Paksha or Pitru Paksha.

Durga Puja 2020 Wishes for loved ones

1. Here’s wishing the Mother Goddess blesses you and your family with happiness, good health and success. Happy Durga Puja!

2. Shubha Sharadiya! May Goddess Durga fill your life with joy and happiness forever!

3. Wish you a very Happy Durga Puja! It’s time to celebrate the victory of good over evil, the victory of truth.

4. Durga Puja is here! May Maa Durga give you strength to fight all odds, courage to face all adversities and determination to achieve all your goals!

5. On this auspicious occasion, wishing you all prosperity and success! Happy Durga Puja!

6. May the Mother Goddess turn all your dreams into reality this Durga Puja! Stay blessed

7. This Durga Puja, may the Goddess fill your life with colours of joy, prosperity and success. May Her divine blessings be always with you!

8. Sending warm wishes for a happy Durga Puja that brings you health, wealth, good fortune and success!

Durga Puja 2020 Images and Quotes

Man, the imperfect, the bound, the sorrowful, has a thousand enemies within. He is riddled with negative thoughts fears, yearnings. These are selfishness, jealousy, meanness, prejudice and hatred just to mention but a few. The Sadhak must get rid of these lawless villains within. With Mother Durga's kripa, these destructive masters are to be annihilated. Invoke the Mother Terrible to help us annihilate within ourselves all negative forces; all weaknesses, - all littleness.- Swami Chinmayananda

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Durga Puja 2020

Image Source : TWITTER Happy Durga Puja 2020

Durga (Devi) is synonymous with Shakti or the Divine Power that manifests, sustains and transforms the universe as the one unifying Force of Existence. 'Shakti is the very possibility of the Absolute's appearing as many, of God's causing this universe. God creates this world through Srishti-Shakti (creative power), preserves through Sthiti-Shakti (preservative power), and destroys through Samhara-Shakti (destructive power). Shakti and Shakta are one; the power and the one who possesses the power cannot be separated; God and Shakti are like fire and heat of fire. - Swami Sivananda

Image Source : TWITTER Happy Durga Puja 2020

Image Source : TWITTER Happy Durga Puja 2020

Durga Puja is celebrated in various parts of India in different styles. But the one basic aim of this celebration is to propitiate Shakti, the Goddess in Her aspect as Power, to bestow upon man all wealth, auspiciousness, prosperity, knowledge (both sacred and secular), and all other potent powers. Whatever be the particular or special request that everyone may put before the Goddess, whatever boon may be asked of Her, the one thing behind all these is propitiation, worship and linking oneself with Her. There is no other aim. This is being effected consciously or unconsciously. Everyone is blessed with Her loving mercy and is protected by Her. - Swami Sivananda

Image Source : TWITTER Happy Durga Puja 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage