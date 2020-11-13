Happy Diwali 2020: Best Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Messages, HD Wallpapers, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Happy Diwali The five-days long celebrations of Diwali have officially begun with Dhanteras. This is the most special festival for Hindus. On this day, people celebrate with their loved ones and wear new clothes, decorate their house with lights and diyas as well as worship goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha. Diwali is celebrated on two days- Chhoti Diwali aka Narak Chaturdashi and Badi Diwali. This year, according to the Hindu calendar, both the auspicious days have fallen on the same day, i.e. on November 14th. During this festival, children burst crackers and everyone exchange gifts. In the evening, people worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi for the prosperity and happiness of their family and loved ones. While everyone enjoys the festival with their close ones, there are also people who have to celebrate the festival away from home.

To ensure that they also have a Happy Diwali, we bring you some Diwali wishes, best WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings that you can share!

Happy Diwali 2020: HD Wallpapers and Images

Happy Diwali 2020: SMS, Wishes, Whatsapp and Facebook Greetings

May the beauty of the festival of lights fill your home with happiness and my the new year bring joy, peace, and prosperity in your life. Wish you and family a very Happy Diwali!!

"A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, a Mouth full of sweets, a House full of diyas and a heart full of joy" Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!!

May the diyas and candles that you light,

add a wonderful glow to

your every day life and

bring happiness, prosperity and

contentment to your heart.

Wish You a Very Happy Diwali

Wishing you lots of smiles,

A season of delight,

memories warm and bright...

Enjoy the timeless pleasure of Diwali,

the warmth of home and the company of dear ones.

Happy Diwali!

May the bright lights of Diwali guide you out through every streak of negativity. May god bless you now and forever. Happy Diwali!

May your life be as colorful and shimmering as the lights of Diwali. Joy and gaiety surround you forever. Happy Diwali!

This Diwali, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Diwali!

May the mirth and merriment of this illuminating festival surround you and your life with happy and positive things.

Happy Deepawali!

Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!

