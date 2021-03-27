Happy Choti Holi 2021: Images, Wallpapers, Best Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status

Image Source : ALLEVENTS.IN Happy Choti Holi 2021

The 'festival of colours' Holi has finally arrived. Every year, we celebrate Holi bidding farewell to the winter season and for the reception of spring season. The festival is also regarded as the victory of good over evil. The first day of the Holi is known as 'Holika Dahan' or Chhoti Holi while the second is Rangwali Holi, Dhulandi, or Dhulivandan, where people celebrate the occasion with colours called gulal. On the day of Holika Dahan, people gather their friends and relatives around a bonfire and celebrate Holika Dahan by singing various songs and rhymes. They sing, dance and perform parikarma. It signifies Holika who tricked Prahlad into the fire but was burnt to ashes, herself.

As per religious beliefs, Holika tried to kill her nephew on order of her brother Hiranyukashipu on this day but failed as Prahlad was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. However, this year again Holi is going to be a low-key affair due to the second wave of COVID-19. We need to be extra careful and avoid taking part in public gatherings.

Choti Holi 2021: Date, Purnima Tithi

Choti Holi is on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

On the day of Choti Holi, Purnima Tithi begins at 03:27 on March 28, 2021, and ends at 00:17 on March 29.

