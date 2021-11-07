Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Images

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Chhath Puja 2021

Chhath Mahaparv is starting from 8th November and will continue till 11th November. The Sun God and Chhathi Maiya are worshipped during this festival. This fast is mainly observed for the long life of the children, good health, family happiness and prosperity and for the attainment of desired results. This fast begins with a bath and ends with offering Arghya to the rising sun on the fourth day. Here are some beautiful messages, quotes, SMSes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook messages that you can send your friends, family and relatives this year.

Chhath Puja 2021 wishes and messages:

“May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring in your life prosperity and happiness.”

May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory….. Happy Chhath Puja to you.”

“May you and your loved ones are showered with the love and blessings of Chhath Mata on the occasion of Chhath Puja.”

Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes in Hindi:

“Chhath Puja ka paavan din hai aaya, Surya devta aur Chhath Mata ki puja karne ka diwas hai aaya…. Dher saari shubh kamnayein is khaas din ki!!”

“Is Chhath Puja mein jo teri manokamna ho, wo sab ho purn…. Chhath Mata ka ashirvad mile aur Jeevan mein barse khushiyan har din.”

Chhath Puja 2021 Status for WhatsApp in Hindi:

“Chhath Mata ko karke pranam, Surya Devta karke naman…. Aao saath milkar manayein Chhath Puja ka yeh tyohar.”

Chhath Puja 2021 Quotes in Hindi:

“Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se Chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska Jeevan khushiyon se aabad.”

Chhath Puja 2021 images and wallpapers:

Chhath Puja 2021 status for WhatsApp & Facebook:

"Meherbaan ho aap par Surya Devta aur Chhath Mata…. De aapko unnati aur likhe aap apni jeet ki gatha.”

“May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfill all your dreams and leave you with smile.”