Happy Chhath Puja 2020: Best Wishes, Facebook Messages, WhatsApp Status, Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Images

Just after Diwali, another festival that holds great significance is that if Chhath Puja that is celebrated in regions of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Counted amongst one of the significant festivals of the Hindus, Chhath is also known as Kartika Chhath Puja. The auspicious festival starts almost a week after the festival of lights and takes place for a period of four days. It is dedicated to the Sun and his Sister Shashti Devi (Chhathi Maiya) and people thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of wishes. This year the festival of Chhath that does not involve any idol-worshipping but involves rigorous fasting, holy bathing and intense praying will begin on November 18 ie Wednesday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will certainly be changes with which it will be celebrated. Meanwhile, here are some beautiful messages, quotes, SMSes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook messages that you can send your friends, family and relatives this year.

Chhath Puja 2020 wishes and messages:

“May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory….. Happy Chhath Puja to you.”

“May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring in your life prosperity and happiness.”

“May you and your loved ones are showered with the love and blessings of Chhath Mata on the occasion of Chhath Puja.”

Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes in Hindi:

“Chhath Puja ka paavan din hai aaya, Surya devta aur Chhath Mata ki puja karne ka diwas hai aaya…. Dher saari shubh kamnayein is khaas din ki!!”

“Is Chhath Puja mein jo teri manokamna ho, wo sab ho purn…. Chhath Mata ka ashirvad mile aur Jeevan mein barse khushiyan har din.”

Chhath Puja 2020 Status for WhatsApp in Hindi:

“Chhath Mata ko karke pranam, Surya Devta karke naman…. Aao saath milkar manayein Chhath Puja ka yeh tyohar.”

Chhath Puja 2020 Quotes in Hindi:

Chhath Puja 2020 images and wallpapers:

Chhath Puja 2020 status for WhatsApp & Facebook:

“Meherbaan ho aap par Surya Devta aur Chhath Mata…. De aapko unnati aur likhe aap apni jeet ki gatha.”

“May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfill all your dreams and leave you with smile.”

