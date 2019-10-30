Happy Chhath Puja 2019: Best wishes, Facebook messages, WhatsApp Statuses, greetings, wallpapers & images

Happy Chhath Puja 2019: Best Wishes, Facebook Messages, WhatsApp Status, Greetings, Wallpapers & Images

Celebrated a week after Diwali, Chhath Puja is widely celebrated in the Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh regions in India as well as the Madesh region of Nepal. This festival is dedicated to the Sun and his Sister Shashti Devi (Chhathi Maiya) in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of wishes. Spanning over a period of 4 days, this puja involves rigorous fasting, holy bathing and intense praying. The puja does not involve any idol worship and will be celebrated on the 2nd of November this year.

Following are the messages, wishes, statuses that you can send your friends and family this Chhath Puja:

Chhath Puja 2019 messages:

“May you and your loved ones are showered with the love and blessings of Chhath Mata on the occasion of Chhath Puja.”

“May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring in your life prosperity and happiness.”

Chhath Puja 2019 wishes:

“Chhath Puja ka paavan din hai aaya, Surya devta aur Chhath Mata ki puja karne ka diwas hai aaya…. Dher saari shubh kamnayein is khaas din ki!!”

“Is Chhath Puja mein jo teri manokamna ho, wo sab ho purn…. Chhath Mata ka ashirvad mile aur Jeevan mein barse khushiyan har din.”

Chhath Puja 2019 images and wallpapers:

Happy Chhath Puja 2019

Happy Chhath Puja 2019

Happy Chhath Puja 2019

Happy Chhath Puja 2019

Chhath Puja 2019 status for WhatsApp & Facebook:

“Chhath Mata ko karke pranam, Surya Devta karke naman…. Aao saath milkar manayein Chhath Puja ka yeh tyohar.”

“Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se Chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska Jeevan khushiyon se aabad.”

“Kamiyabhi chume tumhare kadam, aage badhte jao har dum…. Chhath Puja ke din yehi kaamna karein hum!!!”

“Meherbaan ho aap par Surya Devta aur Chhath Mata…. De aapko unnati aur likhe aap apni jeet ki gatha.”

“May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfill all your dreams and leave you with smile.”

“May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory….. Happy Chhath Puja to you.”

Wish you a very happy Chhath Puja 2019!