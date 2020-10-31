Halloween 2020: History, Importance and celebration; Know all about the festival

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Halloween 2020

Carved pumkin, scary costumes and themed parties, Halloween is much more than just these celebrations. The spooky festical is actually observed to remember the dead and is celebrated on October 31 every year. Some parts of the world where Halloween is most hyped are UD, England, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Canada. Halloween is also known as Hallowe’en or Allhalloween which stands for All Hallow’s Eve. In some places this festival is also called All Saints’ Eve.

Halloween is mostly celebrated by Western Christians and non-Christians where saints, martyrs, and faithful departed believers are remembered. They honor saints and pray for souls who have not yet reached heaven yet. The word ‘Halloween’ means ‘hallowed evening’ or ‘holy evening’ and is also referred to as ‘All Saints Day’.

Halloween is an ancient Celtic festival celebrated on the last day of harvest in European countries and America. The history of this spooky festival goes back more than 2,000 years.

Halloween activities on this day include trick-or-treating, attending Halloween costume parties, carving pumpkins, playing pranks, visiting haunted attractions, telling scary stories, and watching horror films.

History of Halloween

In some countries, people attend church and light candles on the graves of the dead. Some Christians also refrain from having non-vegetarian food on this day. There are many theories on how Halloween evolved and its origin. While many scholars believe it has Christian roots, its relation to the pagan harvest festival known as Samhain is also widely believed. Samhain meaning ‘Summer’s End’ celebrates the end of the harvest season. Gals believed that during this time the wall between the living and the dead becomes small and they come back to life. In fear of the dead who would damage crops, the ancient Gals would stock their supplies preparing for winter. And to please the unholy spirits, people lit bonfires and wore masks.

Pumpkin Carving

It is believed that pumpkin carving on Halloween came into being as immigrants to North America started to use pumpkin than the traditional turnip as it was softer and larger. Carving of pumpkin during Halloween came into practice as both harvest and the day fell during the same time in the year. Over the years, people started lighting pumpkins thus becoming essential on Halloween. People also decorate their houses with scarecrows and corn husks.

Halloween costume and celebrations

The practice of trick or treating and dressing began in the 16th century in Ireland, Scotland, and Wales where people went door-to-door asking for food in exchange for a poem or song dressed in various costumes. People who dressed up as souls of the dead were believed to be protecting themselves from the spirits by impersonating them. The celebrations took a different turn with poor children who would go around praying for the dead in exchange for collecting soul cakes. Over the years, children would go around in the neighborhood and ask for candies. Soul cakes have a cross on the top and when eaten they represented a soul being freed from purgatory.

