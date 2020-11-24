Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day: Take a look at 6 quotes and teachings from great guru

Shaheedi Diwas is observed as the death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. He was the ninth of the ten gurus of Sikhs. Born in 1621 he was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind. He was executed by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1675 on November 24 which is considered his martyrdom day.
Guru Tegh bahadur is known for this thoughts and teachings about humanity, bravery, death, dignity and more which have been included in included in Guru Granth Sahib.
Take a look at the great guru’s quotes:
- “One who grieves not in misery and delights not in pleasure, who is free from fear and attachment, and for whom gold and dust are the same and who has renounced both praising and blaming (flattery and slander) and is immune to greed, worldly attachments and pride....when the all Merciful Guru blesses a disciple with His Grace, only then does the disciple attain this blessed spiritual state and blends (merges) with the Lord as water with water."
- "Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect. Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith."
- "If the hands, feet, or body are covered with dust, they are cleansed by washing them with water. if clothes are made unclean, by use of soap they are washed of impurity. If the buddhi (intellect) is defined by sin, love of the Name will purify it."
- "True Realisation of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering."
- "Why go to search forests (to find Him). He who dwells in all hearts but remains ever pure, pervades thy heart also. Just as fragrance fills the rose and reflection the mirror, the Lord pervades all without a break; search Him inside thee. The Guru hath revealed this knowledge that the Aum pervades inside and outside. Saith Nanak, without knowing thyself the scum of doubt will not be removed."
- "For whom praise and dispraise are the same, and on whom greed and attachment have no effect. Consider him only enlightened whom pain and pleasure do not entrap. Consider such a person saved."
- "One who vanquishes his ego and beholds the Lord as the Sole Doer of all things, that person has attained ‘Jiwan Mukti’ (is liberated while living), know this as the real truth, says Nanak."