Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day: Take a look at 6 quotes and teachings from great guru

Image Source : TWITTER/AVICHAL_SISODIA Guru Tegh Bahadur shaheedi diwas

Shaheedi Diwas is observed as the death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. He was the ninth of the ten gurus of Sikhs. Born in 1621 he was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind. He was executed by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1675 on November 24 which is considered his martyrdom day.

Guru Tegh bahadur is known for this thoughts and teachings about humanity, bravery, death, dignity and more which have been included in included in Guru Granth Sahib.

Take a look at the great guru’s quotes: