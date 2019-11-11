Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings

Guru Nanak was the first of the ten Sikh Gurus and the founder of Sikhism. It is in honour of his birthday that the festival of Gurupurab is celebrated on the Kartik Pooranmashi, the full-moon day in the month of Katak. This year, this festival will be celebrated on the 12th of November. "Gurpurab" is made of two words-- "Gur", which means Guru or master, and "Purab", which means parv in Hindi, meaning day.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with a lot of zeal by Sikhs all around the world. But it is most popularly celebrated in India and Pakistan. Langars are held all over the world in gurudwaras along with 'Akhand Paaths'. Prabhat Pheris – a group of people start from the gurudwara and proceed around the localities singing shabads - are also seen 10 days before the Gurupurab. Processions are also taken out a day before the Gurupurab.

On this auspicious day, share these quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings with your loved ones, colleagues and others to wish them on this Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings

Happy Gurupurab everyone!