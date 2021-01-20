Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GURU.GOBIND.SINGH.JI Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes, wishes and images

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: The last of the ten Sikh Gurus, Guru Gobind Singh was born on December 22, 1666 in Patna, Bihar. However, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is calculated according to the lunar calendar. This year marks the 354th birth anniversary of the great Guru Gobind Singh. It will be celebrated on 20 January. It is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Sikhs.

Guru Gobind Singh was not just a great warrior, philosopher, poet but also a spiritual master. He was only nine years old when he became the leader of the Sikhs after the death of his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur. Guru Gobind Singh established the Sikh warrior community of Khalsa in the year 1699. He also introduced the five Ks- articles of faith that are worn by the Sikh warriors, Kesh (uncut hair), Kara (a steel bracelet), Kanga (a wooden comb), Kaccha - also spelled, Kachh, Kachera (cotton underwear) and Kirpan (steel sword). To commence this day, the devotees host prayer meets in Gurudwaras all around the world.

Here are a few inspirational quotes by Guru Gobind Singh that you can share with your loved ones:

"Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword, Lest the Sword of the High falls upon thy neck."

"All human beings have the same eyes, the same ears, the same body composed of earth, air, fire and water"

"The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within"

"Egotism is such a terrible disease, in the love of duality, they do their deeds"

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti wishes:

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji be your guiding star through your life and may he shower blessings on you this Gurpurab.

May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family.

Gurupurab is a day to honour the preachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. May he fulfil all your dreams and blesses you from heaven above.

May this holy occasion enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family!

Images

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GURU.GOBIND.SINGH.JI Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes, wishes and images

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GURU.GOBIND.SINGH.JI Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes, wishes and images

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GURU.GOBIND.SINGH.JI Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes, wishes and images