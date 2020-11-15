Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MADHAVPRIYA_ Govardhan puja 2020: History, significance, mahurat and vidhi

Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakut Puja. On this day, Hindus prepare and offer a wide variety of delicacies to the idols of God to express their gratitude. This year, Govardhan Puja is falling on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Devotees offer a mountain of food, representing the Govardhan Hill. Annakut is celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali. The fourth day of Diwali is also the first day of the new year in the Vikram Samvat calendar. Also called Vishvakarma Day-- some craftsmen pay reverence to their tools and machinery on this day.

History and significance

This day is commemorated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. As described in the Bhagavata Purana, Govardhan Puja is chiefly identified with Lord Krishna lifting the 'Govardhan Hill' on his finger to protect those who sought his refuge from Indra's torrential rage.

In Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Bali Pratipada or Bali Padva. The day commemorates the victory of Vamana, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, over King Bali and subsequent pushing of Bali to Patal Lok. It is believed that due to boon given by Lord Vamana, Asura King Bali visits the Prithvi Lok from the Patala Lok on this day.

Govardhan Puja vidhi

There are many variants of how Govardhan Puja is performed. In one variant of the ritual Lord Krishna's structure is made out of cow dung in horizontal position. After completing the structure, it is decorated by diya, seenkh, and candles. After worshipping, the structure of the lord is fed by the bhaktas or worshippers. Some ladies even fast on this day. Prayers are also made to Lord Govardhan.

Mahurat:

As per Drik Panchang, the puja mahurat for the day is as follows

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 6:25 AM to 8:30 AM

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 2:44 PM to 4:49 PM