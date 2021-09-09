Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 festivities go online: Join in celebrations during COVID with Zoom, FB, Google arti

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 festivities go online: Join in celebrations during COVID with Zoom aarti

With the surge in COVID-19 cases, almost the whole world is functioning virtually, this year festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has also gone digital. Lord Ganesha will give darshan on Zoom, Facebook and Google platforms as the celebrations are restricted this time due to the COVID19 pandemic. Every year devotees 'bring' Ganesha into their house, temple, or pandal (temporary shrine) as a guest. The idol is worshipped with elaborate rituals for 10 days along with various cultural programmes. Festival organisers spend weeks in planning the pandals, decoration, programmes and gatherings.

This year with the festival approaching on September 10 they are busy creating social media links, arranging virtual darshans and ensuring safety and health protocols for those who will be there with the elephant-headed deity.

People would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals during the coming festival in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday. Only online `darshan' or telecast from pandals would be allowed, said the state home department.

Earlier, it had said in a circular that social distancing should be followed strictly inside the pandals during the Ganesh festival. The new circular said that “(people) are prohibited from visiting any Ganesh pandal. Organizers should instead provide the facility of online `darshan' or telecast for the benefit of devotees", it said.

The decision has been taken to discourage people from venturing out and exposing themselves to the viral infection, said an official.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places in the national capital have also been barred by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an order issued on Tuesday, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal.

It should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place, the DDMA said, adding permission will also not be granted for any procession.

The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this month and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the celebrations of the festival may not be allowed in public places, the order stated.

The DDMA also directed district magistrates and District DCPs to convene meetings with religious, community leaders and Ganesh Chaturthi Festival Samitis before the festival to get their cooperation to maintain the law and order and harmony and also to sensitise the public for compliance of guidelines and instructions issued for combating the infection.

All kinds of gatherings and congregations are presently prohibited in the national capital by the DDMA.

The festival will be celebrated from September 10 to 19.

-with PTI inputs