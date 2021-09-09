Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Muhurat and Important Mantras of Hindu festival

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEMPLES_KARNATAKA Representative image

The ten-day Ganesh festival will begin from the Chaturthi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. This festival will be celebrated from 10 September to 19 September. On the first day of the Ganesh festival, Ganesh Ji is brought into the house. After worshipping him according to the rituals for 10 days, Ganesh Visarjan is performed on the last day. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, even though the festival is celebrated for ten days, it depends on the faith of the people, for how many days they bring Ganpati ji to their homes. Many people bring Ganpati ji at home for one day, three days, five days or even seven days.

Clay idol is of great importance in Ganesh festival. By the grace of Lord Ganesha, all your wishes can be fulfilled during these ten days. Ganpati Ji will be present with you to solve every problem. Know about the auspicious time, worship and sthapana method.

Ganesh Chaturthi Muhurat

Chaturthi tithi starts - 9th September at 12:18 pm

Chaturthi tithi ends - September 10 at 9:57 pm,

Midday worship Muhurta - 11:03 am to 1:33 pm

Time forbidden for chandradarshan- 9:12 am to 8:53 pm

Auspicious time for the sthapana of Lord Ganesha

On 10th September 2021, between 12 noon to 1 pm is a good time to establish Ganesha.

Auspicious coincidences

On September 10, Brahma Yoga will remain till 5.43 pm. Apart from this, starting from 2:31 pm on September 9, starting from 2:31 pm on September 10, at 12:58 pm, there will be Ravi Yoga, which will give success in all the works. Along with this, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 12.58 pm.

Puja Samigri:

Chauki for worship, red cloth, idol of Lord Ganesha, water urn, Panchamrit, Roli, Akshat, Kalava, red cloth, Janeu, Gangajal, betel nut, cardamom, batasa, coconut, clove, paan, Panchameva, Ghee, camphor, incense, lamp, flowers among other things should be collected.

Method of Sthapana of Lord Ganesha

After getting up in the Brahma Muhurta, complete all your work and take a bath. Remembering Ganapati, complete preparations for the puja. Wear red colored clothes on this day. Fill an urn with water and put betel nut in it and tie it with a cloth. After this, establish a post in the right direction and spread a red cloth on it. Before installation, bathe Ganpati with Panchamrit. After this, wash the idol with Gangajal, install it in the outpost while cheering. Along with this, keep a betel nut on either side of the idol as a form of riddhi-siddhi.

Ganesha Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

After installation, offer water to Ganapati with the help of flowers. After this, apply roli and akshat. Following this, offer red colored flowers, Janeu, Doob, betel nut, cloves, cardamom and any sweets in betel leaves. Offer modak and bhog. Worship him with Shodashopachar. Offer dakshina to Ganesh ji and along with 21 laddoos. After offering all the ingredients, worship Lord Ganesha with incense, lamp and incense sticks. After that chant these mantras.

Vakratund Mahakaya Suryakoti Samprabha.

Nirvighnam Kuru, Sarvkaryeshu sarvadat.

or

Chant 'Shri Ganga Ganapataye Namah'.

Offer bhog 3 times a day

If you have installed the idol of Lord Ganapati at your home, then you have to take care of them exactly like a member of the house. It is mandatory to offer Bhog to Ganapati 3 times a day. Modak should be offered daily to Ganpati Bappa. If you want, you can also offer Motichoor or gram flour laddus.