Saturday, October 02, 2021
     
Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 10 quotes by Father of the Nation that will inspire you

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: As October 2nd marks the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi we would like share some of Bapu’s quotes that will inspire you.

October 02, 2021
Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 10 quotes by Father of the Nation that will inspire you

Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of our Nation, was born on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat and today marks his 152nd birth anniversary.  Born Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was later nicknamed “Mahatma,” for “great soul” the spiritual leader and 'Bapu'. He is the man who is still remembered for his calm, courage and compassion. The day is also celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence as declared by the United Nation General Assembly.

On this occasion, we would like to share some of Bapu’s most inspiring quotes to fill your day with optimism.

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."

"An ounce of practice is worth a thousand words."

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

"Glory lies in the attempt to reach one’s goal and not in reaching it."

"Hate the sin, love the sinner."

"The future depends on what you do today."

"Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed."

"You don’t know who is important to you until you actually lose them."

"I cannot conceive of a greater loss than the loss of one’s self-respect."

"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

