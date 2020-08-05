First pictures of 'Ram Lalla' at Ram Janmabhoomi: Know significance of green colour he is wearing

Image Source : INDIA TV First pictures of 'Ram Lalla' at Ram Janmabhoomi

Today on August 5, the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. There is a mood of celebration and happiness all around the country as today will mark the beginning of the reconstruction of the temple. Everyone is eager to have the first glimpse of 'Ram Lalla.' India TV brought exclusive first photos from the temple where Lord Ram along with his three brothers are seen decorated with flowers and adorned in new garments.

The first picture of Ram Lalla definitely captivated the viewers as it was heavenly. On this special occasion, Lord Rama is decorated with special clothes. He is wearing green garments as it is said that it is auspicious to wear green on Wednesday. Not just the garments, the whole area is decorated with flowers and have arrived from different parts of the country.

Check out the pictures here-

The garments of the idol of Lord Rama are changed daily. Today, he is adorned with green clothes. The cloth has a golden colored fabric that looks very beautiful. Along with this, floral decoration has also been done around Ram Lalla. Yellow color signifies auspiciousness. Because of this, around Ramlala, white as well as marigold flowers have also been decorated.

PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Ayodhya at 11:40 am and will reach Ram Janambhoomi by the helicopter. The main 'puja' will be held between 12.44 p.m. and 12.45 p.m. during the 32-second 'Abhijit Muhurat'. It is the same 'muhurat' or the auspicious moment when Lord Ram was believed to have been born. The Prime Minister will lay a 40-kg silver brick to symbolise the start of construction of the temple that is at the core of the ruling BJP's ideology and poll promises.

Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas ji Maharaj, head priest of Hanuman Garhi said in a statement to ANI, "PM's visit to Ayodhya is a proud moment. We'll honour him with a headgear, a silver crown & a stole with name of Lord Ram printed. We also hope that he rings the 3.5 quintal bell and proceed towards Ram Janmabhoomi."

The Prime Minister will plant a 'Parijat' sapling at 12.10 p.m. in the temple complex and then proceed for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony.

