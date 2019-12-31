When and how to watch New Year's Eve Ball Drop 2020 live from Times Square

New Year is welcomed with giant ball drop at New York's Times Square

2020 is just a few hours away from us and as 2019 comes to an end the wait just gets more exciting. While people are ready to finalize their plans to welcome 2020, the ball drop event is also getting itself ready for the new year. When it comes to grand new year celebrations the ball drop event at the New York Times Square is surely going to get the top spot. Beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and running into the wee hours, the party includes reports from four cities: Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and New York. So, we are here with everything you need to know about this year's Ball Drop event at Times Square in New York.

What's actually being dropped at Ball Drop event at New York's Times Square?

A 16-foot Music Note made up of 13,000 LED lights weighing approximately 400 pounds is dropped to welcome the New Year. It’ll descend from a tower constructed in Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park that stands 138 feet tall. In New York, more than a ton of confetti that’ll be falling — as well as the iconic ball, constructed of 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles.

When will the Ball Drop NYC performances take place?

The New Year’s Eve programs will air Tuesday, Dec. 31. NBC’s celebration will begin at 10 p.m. EST and will break at 11 p.m. for local news, before returning for the final countdown at 11:30 p.m. EST. Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey will be divided into two parts with the first half airing from 8 to 10 p.m. EST/CT live. Harvey’s party will continue with part two at 11 p.m, while Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’s will start at 8 p.m. EST and break at 11 p.m. The show will return at 11:30 p.m. and wrap at 2:13 a.m. EST.

Who will be performing at the New Year's Eve celebrations at New York's Times Square?

Ok so let's start from the finale, Post Malone will be delivering his live performance from Times Square, minutes before the iconic ball drop event. Additional performers include the names of BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette, in his first performance collaboration with the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill. Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED will celebrate the New Year in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Sheryl Crow and Usher will perform in New Orleans and the Jonas Brothers in Miami.

Who is hosting the Times Square New Year’s Eve specials?

Well, that precisely depends on the channel you tune in to watch the extravaganza. Lucy Hale will be joining Seacrest as the new cohost of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in New York City. While Daly will be returning to NBC's special show with Julianne Hough and Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

FOX's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey will stream live from Times Square and will be co-hosted by Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski.

Jonathan Bennett will be reprising his role as host of the official ball drop event, Times Square New Year’s Eve, with street correspondents Andrea Boehlke and Jeremy Hassell.

How to watch 2020 New Year's Eve Ball Drop Live online

The live event from the Times Square New Year's Eve's celebration can be seen live on TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, Livestream.com/2020 and TimesSquareBall.net.

Where to watch 2020 New Year's Eve Ball Drop Live on TV

The specials from te event can be watched on their respective networks ABC, FOX, and NBC.