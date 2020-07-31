Eid al-Adha 2020 or Bakrid 2020: Send quotes, wishes, Whatsapp Messages, HD Images to loved ones

Image Source : TWITTER/@AL_AMIN790 Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 or Bakrid 2020

Eid al-Adha 2020 or Bakrid 2020: The time for festivities is here again with Eid al-Adha or Bakrid. While the COVID19 pandemic has lowered the grandeur of the festivities, the Muslim community is celebrating the festival with their close friends and family and wishing for each other's good health. The festival brings good food, trendy clothes, gifts and celebrations. They offer their prayers to Allah. One of the most important aspects of the Eid al-Adha is that people celebrate this day by sacrificing an animal (bakra, as the name suggests). It is then divided into three parts; one part is given to the relatives, friends and neighbours, second part to the needy and poor, and the third is kept with themselves.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is being celebrated all around the world on 31st July, according to the announcement by Saudi Arabia. However, according to the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, the festival is celebrated in India on August 1 this year.

Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 or Bakrid 2020: Quotes, Wishes and Messages

May the sacrifice of Eid ul Adha strengthen your faith in Allah and light up your world with countless blessings. Happy Eid!! Eid is the day of sacrifice, rejoice, bliss and commitment to Allah's orders. Happy Eid ul- Adha! Wishing you and your family a health, wealth and prosperity. May Allah shower his mercy on all of us. Eid Mubarak! And He has made me blessed wherever I am” -The Holy Quran . Eid-al-Adha Mubarak! When I can’t reach out to people close to me, I always remember them in my prayers. May Allah’s blessings always be with you and your loves ones. Eid Mubarak to you! Today is the day to pray, love, smile, care and celebrate with our near and dear ones and remember Allah for his kindness. Eid Mubarak! This Eid-ul-Adha, I wish Allah’s blessings to light up your life and hope that it is filled with happiness, peace, joy and success. Eid Mubarak! May you be surrounded by family and friends this Eid. Allah is there for everyone. Eid Mubarak! On Eid Ul Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha! He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise. (Koran 59:24)

Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 or Bakrid 2020: HD Images and Wallpapers

