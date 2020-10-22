Durga Puja 2020: Now you can seek Maa Durga's blessings sitting at home

Image Source : TWITTER/@BISWAJI92671190 Now you can seek Maa Durga's blessings sitting at home

With the COVID-19 outbreak, Durga Puja associations across the country have decided to keep celebrations low key. While a few pandals will be hosting Durga Puja 2020 keeping COVID-19 guidelines in mind, but there are virtual ways to make the festival even more memorable. Many pandal organisers will live stream the event for devotees. In some pandals, pushapanjali will be offered virtually as well. In fact, you would be able to do the Darshan online through Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Delhi's CR Park’s B-Block puja committee has reduced the annual five-day affair to a single day celebration with a ‘ghot pujo’ on October 24 from 7 am onwards where only the priest and two helpers will be allowed to participate in the rituals.

In South Delhi Pandals, as per the set norms, you must register yourself on the relevant app before visiting a Puja Pandal. Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing is mandatory. On October 22, South Delhi Durga Puja Samiti is doing a Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram live on the day of Ghot Puja.

According to the media reports, The Chittaranjan Park Kali Mandir Society, which organises one of the biggest Durga puja festival in Delhi, has tied up with a DTH service provider and a local cable operator so that devotees can have a darshan of Durga idol from their houses. The temple society also has plans to facilitate online darshan on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Pandals Purbapalli Durgabari Samiti Gurugram is hosting the Puja at Community Centre, Sector 15, where the online streaming of the Puja will be done. Here, only the members of the Samiti are allowed to visit the Pandal.

Mata Mandir Sarbojanin Durga Samity will also not allow people from outside and only committee members will be permitted to the puja. Devotees can have the darshan on the committee's Facebook page.

Only 40 people will be allowed to enter the Puja Pandal at a time. Installing the Arogya Setu App is mandatory to enter the Pandal. and your temperature should be normal in order to get the entry.

Recently, Xiaomi India has announced that it is launching a new online portal, called Trinayan, with which it aims to bring the festival of Durga Puja to the house of its customers during these difficult times. The new Trinayan portal will allow users to visit their favorite pandals and be a part of all the auspicious rituals.

