Durga Puja 2020: Day and date-wise pujo chart, History and Significance

It is that time of the year when the people are filled with enthusiasm and happiness. It is the festival time in the country with Durga Puja around the corner and the nine-day long Navratri festivities going on. If Durga Puja is a time for prayers and reverence, it's no less a time for celebration - for catching all the action in the city, and of course enjoying delicious food. During this time, one can spot the most beautiful idols of the Goddess and also enjoy endless rounds of shopping. However, this year, COVID19 has restricted the celebrations with many things going virtual. Even Durga Puja's in the temples has gone virtual this year to avoid crowds and ensure the safety of the people.

Durga Puja 2020: History and Significance

This year Durga Puja festivities begin on 22nd October. The festival dedicated to Goddess Durga is celebrated with most zeal in Bengal where people welcome the Goddess in their homes and worship her. According to the legend, Goddess Durga defeated demon god Asura in a battle which is why this festival is celebrated as the victory of good over evil. On Dashmi, the idols of Maa Durga are immersed in water. Women also indulge in "sindoor khela," a celebration wherein women apply sindoor or vermillion to each other. This signifies wishing a happy married life.

Other than Goddess Durga, Goddess Laxmi, Lord Ganesha and Kartikay, Goddess Saraswati are also worshipped during this festival.

Here is the day-wise chart for five days, according to Drik Panchang, as mentioned in the Durga Puja 2020 calendar:

October 21, Day 1 - Panchami, Kartik 04, 1427, Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas

October 22, Day 2 - Shashthi, Kartik 05, 1427, Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja

October 23, Day 3 - Saptami, Kartik 06, 1427

October 24, Day 4 - Ashtami, Kartik 07, 1427, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Day 5 - Nabami, Kartik 08, 1427, Bengal Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa, Vijayadashami

October 26, Day 6 - Dashami, Kartik 09, 1427, Durga Visarjan, Bengal Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav

