Diwali 2020: 5 eco-friendly gifts ideas under Rs 2,000

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diwali gift ideas

Diwali is just around the corner and everyone is gearing up with the preps. However, this time the excitement of the festival has been subdued by the global pandemic of COVID-19. Considering physical distancing, which is now the new normal, there are going to be a few slight changes in the way of celebrations. But that does not mean one can't enjoy the festivities at all. Exchanging gifts is has been one of the major aspects of Diwali and keeping the spirit of it alive, here we are with a few gift ideas. No, we aren't talking about the regular son papri, but a few different eco-friendly gifts which your close ones will definitely love. So, take a look at 5 such Diwali gifts which are sustainable and cost below Rs 2,000.

Organic bath essentials kit

If there's someone who you know loves to relax in their bath or probably just soak their feet in water, give them the essential bath and body gift kits. This is an ideal gift for someone who want to treat themselves at the comfort of their home without visiting a spa.

Wooden cuttlery

In the world of plastics gift your friends an eco-friendly cuttlery set. This is one of the best sustainable things to present as they are nature friendly and are made of wood.

Aromatherapy kit

Who doesn't want to have a nice time relaxing at home and this aromatherpy kit is one of the best options to do that. This kit comprises of tea light candles with essential oils and a ceramic burner. The smell of the oils not just rejuvinates you but has proven to have many health benefits.

Bluetooth Speakers

One of the most unique and useful gifts in todays times is an eco-friendly bluetooth speaker. The body of the device is made up of recyclable material like aluminum, wood or bamboo. These speakers work like the usual ones with good sound quality.

Pots and planters

We all have that one friend in our life who has a green thumb. Colourful planters and pots are a great gift which won't just fulfill the decor purposes but are also a part of healthy living.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage