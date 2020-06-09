Image Source : INDIA TV Covid-19: Swami Chidanand Saraswati stresses on importance of building immunity through yoga, pranayama

Renowned spiritual guru Swami Chidanand Saraswati, who is the founder of Parmarth Niketan at Rishikesh, spoke about the Covid-19 crisis that everyone across the world is dealing with these days. Sharing his spiritual advice to everyone on India TV's Sarvadharam Sammelan, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said besides following the Covid-19 guidelines set by the government, it is necessary to incorporate yoga and pranayama in our daily lives. These healthy practices will not only help in budding our immunity but also will keep us energized and positive throughout the day, said the spiritual guru.

Furthermore, he also stressed on the need to eat healthy food while keeping away from negative thoughts. Swami Chidanand Saraswati said it is important to repair and prepare in the time of the COVID-19 crisis. People should get locked but should not get down and we shouldn't be scared of the pandemic and instead fight it. It is not the end of the world and people should not get worried. Take everything positively and keep yourself healthy by following all the precautions. The virus should not fill your heart and mind, added the spiritual Guru.

Watch Sarvadharm Sammelan on India TV, where 20 eminent Dharm gurus of the country are talking about the role of religion in the time the coronavirus pandemic These Mahagurus also talk about the ways one should follow to fight the COVID-19 infection.

