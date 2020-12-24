Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GABLEDESIGNSERVICES Christmas 2020: 6 special and budget-friendly gifts for your loved ones

Christmas is the time of plum cakes and carols, prayers and mistle-toe, Santa Claus and snow. It is the time of celebration of love and humanity. Where each year we used to go and meet our families and friends, this year the Christmas 2020 celebrations are also going to be different due to the coronavirus pandemic. But as they say, nothing should stop you from celebrating and make your loved ones feel special.

As going and meetings would not be possible this year, we bring to you different gifting options that you can send to the people you love.

1. Scented candles

Nothing can match the festive vibe more than the scented candles with the seasonal scent of Christmas. Since most of the time will be spent indoors, candles become one of the perfect picks as a Christmas gift for your loved ones.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POTEJSTRONIELUSTRA Nothing can match the festive vibe more than the scented candles with the seasonal scent of Christmas.

2. Music plaques

This year send across Christmas gifts to your near and dear ones through their favourite songs. Music plaques have become one of the most popular personalised gift items. You can pick the favourite song of the person or even some Christmas carols. Each time, they will play that song its going to remind them of you.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONGIFTY This year send across Christmas gifts to your near and dear ones through their favorite songs.

3. Planners and journals

A perfect gift for people who love to organise things and plan ahead.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENFERPLANS A perfect gift for people who love to organise things and plan ahead.

4. Christmas cards

A conventional gift but yet one of the most special way to express how you feel for people. You can either make one or buy online. Thousands of ideas are available on the internet that will help you.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GIOGIORIM The most special way to express how you feel for people

5. Books and bookmarks

This Christmas send your bookaholic friends their favourite book. Add a personalised bookmark too.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROMANE_CHRONICLES This Christmas send your bookaholic friends their favourite book

6. Personalised keychains

Personalised keychains are one of the best gifts to fit in the occasion. You can pick from hundreds of designs online or even make one on your own.