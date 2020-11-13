Image Source : FILE IMAGE Choti Diwali 2020: Narak Chaturdashi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance, Wishes, SMSes, Quotes & Images

The festivities of Diwali 2020 are all set, to begin with, the onset of Dhanteras on November 13. The festival of Diwali is celebrated for five days, the beauty of which has already started appearing in the market. Normally the next day of Dhanteras is Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali but this time as per Panchang, Narak Chaturdashi, and Deepawali will be celebrated on the same day on November 14. Naraka Chaturdashi will be celebrated before noon and then Diwali will take place. Choti Diwali is also known by different names across the country including Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi, or Bhoot Chaturdashi. It is celebrated on the on Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Ashvin. Know the reason behind this day, shubh muhurat, wishes, sms, quotes and images.

As per Hindu legends, the day is celebrated as Lord Krishna’s wife – Satyabhama beheaded Demon King Narakasur. The festival of Narak Chaturdashi is popular in Maharashtra and South India and people on this day take bath before sunrise and apply uptans and fragrances to mark the victory of good over evil.

One of the main aspects of Narak Chaturdashi includes Deep Daan and worshipping God of death, Yamraj. Stand in a position facing southwards, put a few black sesame seeds in water and offer them to God Yamraj. Now chant the following mantra-

यमाय नम: यमम् तर्पयामि।

According to the legends, if you worship Yamraj on this day by taking his 14 names and bowing to him, it could save you from going to 'narak' after death. In the sacred book of 'Madan Parijat', on page 256, chapter Vridha Manu, following are the names of God of death- Yamraj:

यमाय धर्मराजाय मृत्यवे चांतकाय च, वैवस्वताय कालाय सर्वभूतक्षयाय च।

औदुम्बराय दध्नाय नीलाय परमेष्ठिने, व्रकोदराय चित्राय चित्रगुप्ताय वै नम:।।

Other than this, most people make rangolis at home, also designs and footprints using rice paste. Old diyas are lit and devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Ram's in the evening. Aarti and Bhajans in honor of the Gods and Goddesses are sung.

May this Choti Diwali become a symbol of hope and light. May it bring inner joy, peace, love, and the awareness of oneness to all. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!

“Just the way Almighty destroyed Narakasur, I wish Almighty also destroys all the problems in your life…. Wishing a warm and blessed Naraka Chaturdashi!!!”

May Lord Krishna’s blessing be upon you and your loved ones during this festive occasion. Happy Choti Diwali!

Diwali ka ye pyara tyohaar,

Jeevan mein laaye khushiya apaar,

Mata Laxmi viraje aapke dwaar,

Sabhi kaamna aapki kare sweekar,

Happy Choti Diwali.

Chhoti Diwali ke Is Mangal Avsar pr,

Ap Sabhi ke Manokamna Poore ho,

Khushiyan Ap k Kadam Choome,

Isi Kamna ke Saath ap Sabhi ko,

Chhoti Deepawali 2018 ki Dhero Badhaiyan.